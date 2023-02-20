Liverpool takeover bombshell! Reds owner John Henry says FSG WON'T be selling Liverpool

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have no plans to sell the club outright as they seek fresh investment.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool owner John Henry has opened up about FSG's future plans for the Reds and insisted they are not looking to sell the Premier League club currently.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC, but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process," he said. "Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?"

