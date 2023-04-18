Liverpool star Mohamed Salah breaks unique Premier League record held by Robbie Fowler for 16 years

Mohamed Salah broke the Premier League record for the most left-footed goals, held by Robbie Fowler, with his two strikes against Leeds on Monday.

Salah scored a brace against Leeds United

Helped Liverpool win 6-1 at Elland Road

His first strike broke Fowler's record for most left-footed goals

WHAT HAPPENED? The Egypt international scored two goals to help Liverpool break their five-match winless run courtesy of a dominating 6-1 win against Leeds United at Elland Road. His first goal came in the 39th minute from the edge of the penalty box as his left-footed strike nestled into the top corner.

It was his 106th Premier League goal with his left foot, which dethroned former Reds striker Fowler from the summit, who had held the record for 16 years. Salah did not have to wait long for the second as he completed his brace in the 64th minute after being set up by Cody Gakpo to take his tally of left-foot goals up to 107.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah is miles ahead of his nearest challenger in terms of current players - Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez - as the Algerian has 65 left-footed goals to his name to date. The other players in the top 10 no longer ply their trade in the Premier League.

DID YOU KNOW? Salah has been on a record-breaking streak this season in the Premier League. He became Liverpool's all-time top Premier League scorer, breaking Fowler's record of 128, and the club's first player to strike in six straight games against Manchester United back in March. In a more recent meeting with Manchester City, he opened the scoring to become Liverpool's leading away scorer in Premier League history, breaking Michael Owen's record of 55.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Salah will hope to continue his rich vein of form when Liverpool host Nottingham Forest in their Premier League fixture on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp's men continue their quest for a top-four berth.