'It’s a bit ugly' - Liverpool physio sympathises with fans amid Premier League title frustrations

The Reds are on the verge of making history, but may be robbed of the chance to celebrate with their supporters given the coronavirus pandemic

physio Jose Luis Parada has expressed his sympathy towards the fans who are likely to miss the chance to see their side lift the Premier League title this season.

Jurgen Klopp's men established a commanding 25-point lead at the top of the table before the 2019-20 campaign was put on hiatus amid the coronavirus outbreak in March.

The Reds are only six points away from a first league title in 30 years having won 27 of their 29 fixtures to date, with defending champions disappearing from their rear view mirror.

Unfortunately, the club's long wait for an elusive piece of silverware is dragging on for reasons completely out of their control, and it is still not yet know for certain when or if it will be safe for football to resume in over the summer.

However, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cleared the way for the Premier League to get back up and running on June 1, as long as the Covid-19 infection rate remains under control as the country begins to emerge from a state of lockdown.

Top-flight officials are hoping to ensure that clubs can return to training in small groups on May 18, with remaining matches set to be played behind closed doors at neutral venues.

Parada thinks such a scenario would be a "bit ugly" for Liverpool supporters, as the chances of revelling in the club's success at Anfield or indeed on the streets of the city currently remain very slim.

He told Cadena Cope: “Imagine those who have waited 30 years. It’s a bit ugly. They can’t celebrate. They’re going to watch it on a big screen and jump around their house? Come on man…”

Parada added on the most probable structure of upcoming training sessions with social distancing measures still in place: "Now we’re going towards the phase of individual training on a pitch.

"One player per pitch with extreme measures, with a temporary shower or a bathroom on the pitch so that no one needs to go inside the building.”

The Premier League's 'Project Restart' has already faced several obstacles, with the latest being the three positive coronavirus tests recorded among the playing staff at Brighton.

The Seagulls have also joined and in opposing plans to hold fixtures in neutral venues, highlighting the fact that some clubs are less equipped than others when it comes to providing a safe environment for football to recommence.