Liverpool plan parade regardless of Premier League title & Champions League final outcomes

Liverpool have announced that they will be taking in a post-season victory parade regardless of how they fare in a thrilling end to the 2021-22 Premier League title race and the Champions League final.

The Reds remain in the hunt for another domestic crown heading into the final day of the regular season, while they are also due to take in a European encounter with Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28.

The campaign will have been a productive one even if more major silverware remains elusive, with Jurgen Klopp’s side claiming FA Cup and Carabao Cup honours while the club’s women’s team have lifted the Championship title, and the Merseyside giants intend to celebrate those achievements with a loyal fan base.

When will Liverpool’s trophy parade take place?

The Reds have revealed that a victory parade through the streets of Liverpool will be staged on May 29 – the day after the Champions League final in Paris – and will get underway at 4pm BST/11am ET.

An invitation from the city’s Mayor, Joanna Anderson, has been accepted, with the club having last taken in such celebrations back in 2019 after seeing off Tottenham to claim a sixth continental crown.

They were denied an opportunity to parade the Premier League title in front of supporters in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Anderson has told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted that we can now confirm the club will definitely parade around the city on May 29 – and I’m pleased we will be celebrating the achievements of both the men and women’s teams.

“A huge amount of work goes on behind the scenes in preparation for an event of this size and scale, so it’s fantastic that the city is now going to be able to experience this.

“Lifting the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the FA Women’s Championship trophy is an incredible achievement that deserves to be acknowledged and we have everything crossed that they won’t be the only trophies they are lifting on the day!

“Whatever the outcome of the end of the season and the Champions League final, Liverpool FC and Liverpool FC Women have already done us proud, and we will give both teams the homecoming celebration they deserve.”

The parade will fall on the same day as the anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster, with Liverpool set to pay tribute to the 39 supporters that tragically lost their lives that day in 1985.

What route will Liverpool’s victory parade follow?

The 13.5km route will, as in 2019, start at Allerton Maze in the south of the city.

It will head north from there on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and onto the Rocket flyover.

From there, the journey will move along Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street and The Strand before finishing at Blundell Street.

