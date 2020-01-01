‘Liverpool have a score to settle with Man Utd’ – Oxlade-Chamberlain ‘disappointed’ by draw at Old Trafford

The England international midfielder saw Jurgen Klopp’s side held 1-1 by arch-rivals earlier in the season and is out to make amends at Anfield

have “a score to settle” when facing on Sunday, says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the Reds still “disappointed” at having dropped points at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are the only team to have held their own against Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

It looked for long periods as though they would inflict a rare defeat on the Reds, only for Adam Lallana to snatch a late leveller in a 1-1 draw.

Oxlade-Chamberlain admits that lofty standards were allowed to dip against United, but there is an opportunity to put that right on Sunday when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team head to Anfield.

“I think there’s always a score to settle in this fixture,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told Liverpool’s official website.

“If you’ve won the last five out of five then lose the next one, that’s going to hurt us or them the most, whichever way you look at it.

“We weren’t happy with the game (at Old Trafford). On the day, we didn’t play well enough and then I think in the second half we had chances in the last 25, 30 minutes to go and win the game, so we were disappointed we weren’t a bit more clinical.

“Obviously Adz came on and scored a really important goal which on the day gave us a good point and I think at the time, at that point of the season, you don’t look at that as a blot because we didn’t know we’d go on to achieve what we’ve achieved so far.”

While frustrated at how things played out at Old Trafford, Oxlade-Chamberlain says Liverpool – with a 14-point lead held at the top of the Premier League table – have no regrets and remain focused on the future.

The international added: “It would have been nice to have got a win there, but if you look at the season as a whole and you go to Old Trafford and get a draw and you’re not happy with that, that puts you in a good place.

“I don’t personally look too much at those things – I don’t want us to lose games, but I don’t look back at that game and think that’s ruined our season.

“But, at the same time, we don’t go into any game not wanting to win, so we’ve always got a score to settle whether we’ve won, lost or drawn the game against the team we’re coming up against previously.”