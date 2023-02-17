Liverpool, Man Utd & City monitoring Chelsea star Mason Mount as contract talks stall at Stamford Bridge

Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are all reportedly monitoring Mason Mount’s situation as contract talks stall at Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international playmaker will see his current deal at Stamford Bridge expire in the summer of 2024. Little progress has been made in extension discussions, meaning that the 24-year-old could be offloaded in the next transfer window while his market value remains high.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount, who is a product of Chelsea’s academy system, is said to be looking for a sizeable increase on his £80,000-a-week salary, with a number of his team-mates in west London earning considerably more than he does. He is not actively pushing for a move elsewhere at this stage, but ESPN reports that interest is beginning to build from afar.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool, United and City have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, but may be tempted to turn their attentions to his England colleague if Mount becomes available. There have also been suggestions that Chelsea may look to use the midfielder as a makeweight in efforts to sign loan star Joao Felix on a permanent basis from Atletico Madrid.

WHAT NEXT? Serie A giants Juventus have also been credited with interest in Mount, but the 2021 Champions League winner is open to the idea of representing another Premier League club despite his career-long ties to Chelsea.