Liverpool legend Smith passes away at 74

Nicknamed the "Anfield Iron" the defender was part of the club's first FA Cup and European Cup triumphs

legend Tommy Smith has passed away at age 74 after a five year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, his family have confirmed.

Smith, nicknamed the “Anfield Iron” spent 18 years with Liverpool, and took part in both their first and European Cup triumphs.

The club put out a statement on their official Twitter account which reads: “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of our former captain Tommy Smith, aged 74.

“The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Tommy’s family and many friends.

“Rest in peace, the Anfield Iron.”

The former defender played for the Reds first team from 1962-78, winning four First Division titles, two FA Cups, a European Cup and two UEFA Cups during his prestigious career.

Featuring under Anfield legend Bill Shankly, Smith played in 638 games for Liverpool, good for eighth all time on the club’s appearance charts, and scored 48 goals for the club.

Smith joined the club first as part of the Anfield groundstaff and then as part of Liverpool’s school boy sides until he debuted late in the 1962-63 season.

.@kennethdalglish pays tribute to club legend Tommy Smith. pic.twitter.com/7QXdXFHIxo — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 12, 2019

But his breakthrough into the team did not come until the 64-65, which saw him play in 25 league games and culminated with the Reds’ first FA Cup victory.

Arguably his biggest goal came toward the end of his run with Liverpool, as he scored the winner in the 1977 European Cup final over .

In addition to is time at Anfield, Smith spent a season on loan in the North American Soccer League with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in 1976.

Following the end of his time at Liverpool, Smith returned to the United States and NASL to play a year with the Los Angeles Aztecs, which also saw him act as a player/coach for part of the season.

Smith then closed out his playing career with , helping the club achieve promotion from the Third Division.

Despite his success for Liverpool, Smith played just once for the national team.

Smith spent a brief period coaching following his playing days, but would go onto to spend much of his retirement as a columnist for the Liverpool Echo.

He is survived by a daughter, a son and four grandchildren.