Liverpool to join race for Napoli's Victor Osimhen as Jurgen Klopp aims to bring new striker to Anfield

Liverpool are set to compete with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United for the signature of Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

Liverpool join race to sign Osimhen

Napoli demanding huge transfer fee

Will offer new deal to striker

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds have become the latest club to show interest in Serie A's top goalscorer who helped Napoli clinch their first Scudetto since 1990 this season. Jurgen Klopp is looking for a quality addition up front and is likely to enquire about the Nigerian's availability according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG had reportedly placed an initial bid of €100m for the striker recently but Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis rejected the offer as he demanded almost double what the Ligue 1 giants were offering.

If the French side manage to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer, they could be able to match Napoli's demands for the Nigerian forward.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Not just PSG but Liverpool will also face competition from Manchester United who want to sign a big name up front. The Red Devils are currently chasing Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and the Napoli striker.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Aurelio De Laurentiis will cash in on his star player. Tbe Napoli president has previously claimed the striker has agreed a new two-year deal at the club.