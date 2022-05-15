Liverpool hero Tsimikas: I'm not the Greek Scouser, I'm the Scouser Greek

Konstantinos Tsimikas insisted "I am not the Greek Scouser, I am the Scouser Greek" after scoring the winning penalty for Liverpool in their shootout victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

The Reds lifted the FA Cup for the first time since 2006 after a dramatic contest against the Blues at Wembley on Saturday, which ended up going exactly the same way as the Carabao Cup final did earlier this season.

Tsimikas came on as an extra-time substitute for the injured Andrew Robertson, and the full-back went on to seal the win for Jurgen Klopp's side with a well-taken spot-kick.

What has Tsimikas said about his love for Liverpool?

Tsimikas' strike gave Liverpool a 6-5 win triumph in the shootout, after Mason Mount missed Chelsea's seventh penalty, and he wheeled away in celebration before being mobbed by his team-mates.

The Greece international has only started 18 games for the Reds in 2021-22, but he said he feels like an honorary Scouser after his moment of glory at Wembley.

"We gave it absolutely everything. Big congratulations to the boys. We have to celebrate hard. But tomorrow is the next day, we still have a lot to do," Tsimikas told BBC Two.

We have the games in the Premier League and we have the big final.

"It's very, very special for me. The manager asked me which number I want. I say number seven. He asks me why so far? I say I want number seven.

"And number seven gave me the opportunity to win the game. I choose the right side and I score. And I am very happy with that.

"We want to win. Our goal from the start of the season was to go for it, hopefully at the end we are happy. I am not the 'Greek Scouser', I am the 'Scouser Greek'.

"We have to celebrate now, but still in our minds we have the upcoming games. We have to be 100% focused if we want to achieve our goals."

Liverpool still in the hunt for the quadruple

Liverpool are still on track to become the first English club to ever win all four major trophies on offer after beating Chelsea, with their attention now set to switch back to the Premier League.

Klopp's men will conclude their top-flight campaign with games against Southampton and Wolves, which they are likely to need to win to have any hope of catching Manchester City, who are currently three points clear at the top.

A Champions League final date is also looming large on the horizon for Liverpool, with Real Madrid the only side left standing in their way of an eighth European cup success.

