Liverpool get Caicedo transfer boost with Brighton's asking price reduced by £20m

Liverpool have been handed a transfer boost in the race for Moises Caicedo, as Brighton have reduced their asking price by £20m ($24.2m).

Brighton set £85m price tag for Caicedo

Have since reduced to £60m plus add-ons

Transfer boost to Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Seagulls had originally set an asking price of £85m ($102.8m) for the player, although recent reports from The Mirror suggest the club have told interested parties that a bid of £60m ($72.6m) plus add-ons could be enough. Brighton CEO Paul Barber had revealed that the club hadn't received any bids for Caicedo, singling out Liverpool in particular, although this recent price drop could change that.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After enjoying a breakout campaign for Brighton last season, Caicedo has impressed so far in 2022-23, and even earned himself a call up to Gustavo Alfaro's World Cup squad, where he recorded one goal. As a result, Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi appeared adamant that he wanted to keep the Ecuadorian, although this recent decision by the board - if true - may contradict that approach.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While the news is a boost to Liverpool's attempts at shoring up their midfield, Caicedo's displays have earned him admirers from across the Premier League. Arsenal were reportedly in for the midfielder in mid-December before the Ecuadorian was reported to be part of Chelsea's midfield overhaul plans in the summer. Given this recent drop in price, all three clubs could consider a move in January instead.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO? With a transfer far from finalised, the Ecuadorian will be focused on club matters with Brighton, who host one of Caicedo's potential suitors, Liverpool, in the Premier League on January 14.