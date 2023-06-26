Saudi bound? Roberto Firmino in talks to move to Al Ahli on free transfer after leaving Liverpool

Roberto Firmino could soon join a host of footballers in moving to the Saudi Professional League.

Firmino in talks to join Al Ahli

Could sign a three-year deal

Left Liverpool after eight seasons

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian left Liverpool after his contract with the club expired this summer and is now in talks with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli over a possible move according to Fabrizio Romano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The journalist further claimed that the Middle East club will offer the Brazilian a contract until 2026 and the player could undergo a medical at the club by the end of this week before finalising his move.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Firmino parted ways with the Reds after spending eight seasons at the club. In the 2022-23 campaign, the forward scored 13 goals in 35 appearances overall.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Firmino could become yet another big name to move to the Middle East after players like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly completed their moves to various Saudi clubs.