Liverpool for sale? FSG open to 'new shareholders' as rumours of change of ownership at Anfield grow

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group say they are open to 'new shareholders' as rumours of a potential takeover at Anfield continue.

FSG acquired Reds in 2010

Have overseen a memorable era of success

American group have also expanded Anfield and built new training centre

WHAT HAPPENED? FSG, with John W Henry at the helm, acquired Liverpool back in October 2010 as the ill-fated tenure of fellow Americans George Gillett and Tom Hicks was brought to an end. Since that takeover was completed, the Reds have appointed Jurgen Klopp as manager, won their first Premier League title, claimed Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup crowns while also savouring domestic success in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. FSG have also overseen a hefty expansion of Anfield and the building of a new multi-million pound training complex at Kirkby.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement from FSG to The Athletic, who report that the Reds are officially up for sale, reads: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: FSG, who also own the Boston Red Box baseball franchise, are reported to have produced a full sales presentation for those considering an approach, with Golden Sachs and Morgan Stanley asked to assist with the evaluation process. GOAL has approached FSG for comment.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds endured a slow start to the 2022-23 campaign, as they dropped out of the Premier League title race early on, but they have made positive progress on a domestic stage of late while also landing an eagerly-anticipated tie with Real Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League.