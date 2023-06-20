Liverpool, Chelsea & Man City ask Fede Valverde transfer question of Real Madrid following €103m Jude Bellingham deal

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have all reportedly asked Real Madrid whether Fede Valverde could be made available for transfer this summer.

Uruguayan star shining in Spain

Added competition for places

English giants express interest

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uruguay international is registering on recruitment radars in the Premier League following Jude Bellingham’s big-money move to Spain. The England international midfielder has joined the Blancos in a €103 million (£88m/$113m) switch from Borussia Dortmund.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Bellingham on board at Santiago Bernabeu, there have been suggestions that Valverde may be allowed to move on as he faces added competition for places. According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool, Chelsea and City have expressed interest in the talented 24-year-old.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Real have made it clear that they are not looking to sell, with Valverde – who has taken in 204 appearances for the La Liga heavyweights – tied to a contract in the Spanish capital through to 2027.

WHAT NEXT? Valverde recently told ESPN when asked if he may be tempted to push for a move in the latest window: “No, no, no, I’m at Real Madrid, trying to enjoy every moment and to continue leaving my mark on this team, which is the best in the world. I want to keep winning titles for the fans.”