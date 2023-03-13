Liverpool & Chelsea-linked Josko Gvardiol reveals when he will make transfer decision at RB Leipzig

Josko Gvardiol continues to be linked with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City, but he will not be rushed into a big transfer decision

WHAT HAPPENED? For now, the highly-rated Croatia international defender is enjoying his football at RB Leipzig. He is helping them to chase down German Cup glory in 2022-23, while there is also the potential for the notable scalp of Premier League title holders City to be claimed in the last-16 of the Champions League. With that in mind, Gvardiol says no decision on his future will be made until the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Gvardiol has told UEFA’s official website: “Ambitions? Well, I don't really know. I'm here right now and we have a lot of work to do; there's the Bundesliga and we're also playing in the Champions League and competing in the [German Cup]. So, it's important for me to be as successful as possible this season, and then when the season is over, I can think about what and how to proceed.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leipzig have Gvardiol tied to a contract through to 2027, so are under no pressure to sell, and have made it clear that they will not be inviting offers for one of their prized assets.

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid have also been credited with interest in Gvardiol, with the 21-year-old considered to be on the most promising centre-halves in world football. His stock soared when helping Croatia to the semi-finals and a third-place finish at the 2022 World Cup.