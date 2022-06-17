Show me the Mane! Liverpool and Bayern Munich reach €41m deal for Senegal star

The star will leave Merseyside after six years to join the Bundesliga champions

Sadio Mane is set to join Bayern Munich after the German champions reached a €41 million (£35m/$43m agreement with Liverpool.

Liverpool will receive a €32m (£27m/$34m) fixed fee for the Senegal international, with a further €6m (£5m/$6m) available based on appearances and €3m depending on individual and team achievements.

The transfer fee means that Liverpool have sold the winger for more than the £33.5m (€39m/$40m) they paid to sign him from Southampton in 2016.

Why is Mane leaving Liverpool?

The 30-year-old informed Liverpool of his desire to leave after their Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid in May.

Mane is ready for a new challenge after six years at Anfield and hinted before the Champions League final that he would be making an announcement on his future.

Bayern were the immediate favourites to sign the attacker, as the German side are in need of further investment in their front line.

The Bundesliga winners are in danger of losing star striker Robert Lewandowski as the Poland international declared his desire to leave this summer, with Barcelona trying to sign him.

How did Mane perform for Liverpool?

The agreement between Liverpool and Bayern will bring an end to six successful years on Merseyside for Mane.

The forward won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time at the Reds.

Overall, he made 269 appearances for the club and scored 120 goals.

