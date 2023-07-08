Liveroool star Jota reveals Cristiano Ronaldo isn't a fan of video games as he backs himself to beat all other footballers at FIFA

Diogo Jota bragged about his expertise on FIFA and revealed Cristiano Ronaldo is not particularly fond of video games.

Liverpool star Jota excels at FIFA

Ronaldo does not like video games

Jota has an eSports team

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool and Portugal star is a FIFA enthusiast and has created his own eSports team called Diogo Jota eSports. His FIFA prowess was demonstrated back in 2021 when he briefly claimed the top spot on FIFA's Ultimate Team Champions leaderboard, winning an impressive 30 matches in a row. He even occasionally competes against professional FIFA players.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked if he had ever played FIFA against Portuguese superstar Ronaldo, Jota told FourFourTwo: "I don't think Ronaldo is a fan of video games."

Further asked if Ronaldo would avoid playing FIFA if he felt that there is a chance of him losing, the Liverpool star said: "Yeah, exactly! He's very competitive."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Asked if he believed any of his Liverpool team-mates or other players could beat him, Jota added: “I don’t think there is, to be honest. I played Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final in the ePremier League Invitational during lockdown; I was representing Wolves back then and he was representing Liverpool, and I beat him. He doesn’t play that often nowadays, so I don’t think there’s a guy who could beat me!”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR DIOGO JOTA? The Portuguese is due to reconvene at the AXA Training Centre on July 11 to begin pre-season training with his club before travelling to Singapore where the Reds will face Leicester City and Bayern Munich in friendlies.