Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool exclusion has Pogba eyeing exit

Sporting KC adds Hurtado, Wallace
Sporting KC have added two new attacking options with moves for Erik Hurtado and Rodney Wallace.
Hurtado joins from the Vancouver Whitecaps as the club announced a trade that included Sporting KC's second-round pick in the 2020 MLS Draft and first-round pick in the 2021 MLS Draft.
The club also announced the signing of free agent Wallace, who joins after two seasons with New York City FC.
Liverpool exclusion the last straw for Pogba
Juventus are on high alert once again as Paul Pogba's exclusion against Liverpool appears to be the last straw for the midfielder, according to Tuttosport.
Pogba was left on the bench throughout Manchester United's 3-1 loss to the Reds as Jose Mourinho preferred Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera in the midfield.
Juventus have been linked with a move for their former midfielder, whose relationship with Mourinho appears to worsen by the day.
Juventus have 'serious interest' in Zurkowski
Juventus have 'serious interest' in Polish star Szymon Zurkowski according to Calcio Mercato.
The Polish U-21 midfielder plays for Gornik Zabrze and has previously drawn interest from Milan and Fiorentina.
However, Juve have now entered the race for a player that was part of Poland's provisional squad for this past summer's World Cup in Russia.
Djurgarden look to sign Earthquakes' Eriksson
Swedish side Djurgarden are looking to sign Magnus Eriksson of the San Jose Earthquakes, according to Expressen.
Eriksson joined the Quakes ahead of the 2018 season, starting 32 matches while providing six goals for teh MLS club.
However, with new coach Mathias Almeyda coming in, the Quakes are going in a different direction as negotiations have begun between the American and Swedish clubs.
Benitez wants Rondon stay
Rafa Benitez is looking to hold onto Salomon Rondon following the forward's loan, according to the Independent.
The club attempted to sign the forward during the summer, but ownership was not willing to meet Rondon's release clause as part of a deal with West Brom.
Now, Newcastle will return for the forward with that release clause now expired as they look to hold onto a forward with four goals in six matches.
Cincinnati line up Fernandez
MLS newboys FC Cincinnati are set to complete a deal for Mexican Matias Fernandez, according to La Cuarta.
The 32-year-old midfielder has had spells in La Liga and Serie A, although he is currently playing for Necaxa in his homeland.
Alaba's cousin linked with Watford and Cardiff
The cousin of Bayern Munich star David Alaba, Ronald Sobowale is being monitored by Watford and Cardiff, per the Daily Mail.
Sobowale has the same Nigerian heritage as Alaba but was born in London, and was a contemporary of Tammy Abraham in the Chelsea youth system.
He was released by the Blues at the age of 15 though and has been playing non league football, but he recently scored in a trial match for Cardiff against Vancouver Whitecaps.
Lainez tipped for a move to Europe
Club America's Diego Lainez is set for a move to Europe, report Univision Deportes.
The 18-year-old Mexico international has impressed for the Apertura runners-up after making his debut in 2017.
Dallas appoint Gonzalez
FC Dallas have appointed academy director Luchi Gonzalez as their new manager after Oscar Pereja left for Club Tijuana at the end of the 2018 campaign.
Pereja was also academy director before taking on the senior job, and his successor Gonzalez will be unveiled at a press conference on Monday.
Everton join race to land Oxford
Everton are interested in signing West Ham United's Reece Oxford, according to the Daily Mail.
The defender has struggled to get game time under Manuel Pellegrini, and his manager hinted he could benefit from a move away from the Hammers.
Oxford is said to be keen on a permenant switch rather than a loan deal, and Everton have joined a number of clubs eyeing his signature.