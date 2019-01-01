January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Arsenal want Malcom on loan from Barcelona

Schalke make new Matondo bid after £8m offer rejected
Schalke will make a fresh bid for Manchester City's Rabbi Matondo after their £8 million ($11m) bid for the youngster was rejected, reports the Daily Mail.
The 18-year-old winger has also drawn interest from Bayern Munich and Bourssia Monchengladbach, as German clubs look to pounce on another Premier League based younger looking to earn the chance for more playing time.
Kompany's Man City future in doubt
Centre-back may be in final months with Premier League champions
Manchester City may hold off offering Vincent Kompany a new contract following his latest injury, according to the Mirror.
A muscle injury sustained in his side's win over Liverpool earlier this month has kept the Belgian centre-back out of their last six matches.
The club looked set to offer the 32-year-old a new one-year contract extension, but his ongoing fitness issues have forced them to reconsider.
Kompany's current deal expires at the end of the season.
Players demanded Hibs sack Lennon after fight
A training ground bust-up with Florian Kamberi has sparked the downfall of Neil Lennon at Hibernian, the Daily Express reports.
The manager was suspended and will not likely return to the club after an incident with the player on Friday which prompted other members of the squad to demand he be sacked.
While Lennon was initially suspended by the Edinburgh side, his assistant, Garry Parker, has been put on gardening leave.
Real Madrid turn attention back to Hazard
Eden Hazard is once again the top priority on Real Madrid's list of transfer targets after they dropped their interest in Christian Eriksen, says AS.
The Spanish side had been chasing the Tottenham star, but this week called off their attempts to lure him away from the Premier League.
Their sights have turned back to Chelsea star Hazard and hope to persuade him to ditch the Stamford Bridge outfit for them with promises of building the team around him.
Man Utd stay patient on new manager decision
Manchester United are willing to bide their time as they weigh up their options for a new manager, The Mirror claims.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's start of eight straight wins since his appointment as caretaker manager has convinced many that he is the right man for the permanent job.
However, United are still intent on hiring Mauricio Pochettino from Tottenham, meaning Solskjaer must continue to impress if he is to turn the heads of the decision makers.
Arsenal move for Malcom amid Barcelona struggles
Premier League side eye loan deal
Arsenal are hoping to persuade Barcelona to let them sign Malcom on loan for the rest of the season, says The Sun.
The Gunners had initially been trying to lure Denis Suarez away from Camp Nou, but there has been no progress in talks over a loan.
Arsenal have now turned their attention to his team-mate, who has struggled to settle in since his summer move from Bordeaux.
Barca are reluctant to sell the Brazilian, but could be willing to let him leave on loan to help him on his way back to top form ahead of next season.