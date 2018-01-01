Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid, Man City agree Diaz deal

Real Madrid, Man City agree Diaz deal
The youngster will join the European champions on a six-year contract
Real Madrid and Manchester City have agreed a fee for Brahim Diaz to join the European champions in January, reports Marca.
Diaz's contract expires in June, but Madrid have agreed a fee of €15 million plus add ons (£14m/$17m) that will allow him to join next month.
The youngster will sign a six-year deal with the club and earn €3.5 million per season, with the club set to announce the deal next week.
Sporting CP defender sold to Chicago Fire
The Chicago Fire have signed centre-back Marcelo from Sporting CP, the MLS side announced Thursday.
According to a report in A Bola, the transfer fee for the 29-year-old Marcelo is €500,000.
“Marcelo will add necessary leadership along our back line,” Fire general manager Nelson Rodriguez said in a statement. “He is a smart defender who participates in every phase of the game."
Cruz Azul sign Yotun from Orlando City
Liga MX side Cruz Azul have signed midfielder Yoshimar Yotun after Orlando City failed to sign him to a new contract.
The fee was not disclosed in the official announcement, but media reports on both sides of the border put the fee between $3.5 million-$4 million.
Orlando released a statement saying they made repeated attempts to convince Yotun to stay, but he was insistent on joining the Apertura finalists.
Premier League clubs interested in Utd's Pereira
Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira will decide upon his future in the coming days, with Premier League teams interested, reports UOL Sports.
Pereira is hoping to see his role expand under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being frozen out under Jose Mourinho but will leave if that does not happen.
Everton, Arsenal and West Ham are all interested in the midfielder with his contract set to expire this summer.
Wenger and Jardim in frame for Milan
The former Arsenal and Monaco managers could replace Gennaro Gattuso
Arsene Wenger and Leonardo Jardim are both in the frame should Milan decide to fire Gennaro Gattuso after their match against SPAL, reports Calciomercato.
Former Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis, who holds the same role with Milan, would like Wenger, but there are obstacles in the way of it happening.
Jorge Mendes has now suggested Jardim, citing his work done with Monaco and though he remains an outsider for the position, his resume could get him a greater look.