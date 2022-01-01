Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Raphinha to choose Barca over Liverpool

La Liga sides enter Brereton chase
Everton, Leeds and Bournemouth face competition from Spain in their bid to sign Chile international Ben Brereton, reports the Sun.
Sevilla, Real Betis and Valencia have shown interest in the Blackburn Rovers striker, who is rated at £13 million.
Raphinha to choose Barca over Liverpool (Sport)
Leeds United star Raphinha will turn down Liverpool's interest in favour of a move to Barcelona, reports Sport.
The Brazilian is in high demand this summer, and Barca plan to approach Leeds in the coming days to thrash out a transfer after already agreeing contract terms with the player.
Talks ongoing between Dybala and Inter
Inter will have a new direct contacts with Paulo Dybala's agents this week. Talks ongoing - still waiting for full agreement with the Argentinian striker. 🇦🇷 #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2022
Negotiations for Dybala will continue in the coming days.
Salah performs transfer U-turn
Mohamed Salah has told friends he has decided against renewing his contract at Anfield, reports the Mirror.
Salah instead hopes to play out one final season at Liverpool and then join Barcelona, who have pledged to take him on a free transfer next summer.
Juve consider Kean swap to keep Morata in Turin
#Calciomercato | #Morata potrebbe continuare la sua avventur con la @juventusfc https://t.co/2dcj9wIZJe— Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) June 6, 2022