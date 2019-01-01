The Spaniard would have to take a pay cut in order to join the Blaugrana

are set to make an offer for soon-to-be free agent Juan Mata, according to The Sun.

Mata is entering the final month of his deal at and is poised to enter free agency, with a new contract unlikely to arrive.

Barca are ready to make an offer for the 31-year-old, though they will not match his current wages of £170,000 per week.