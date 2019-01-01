January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Chelsea name price for Hazard

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to revive Sir Alex Ferguson's rule that players must wear their official club suits to all matches, according to the Daily Mail.

The change began before the club's win over Tottenham at Wembley with Man Utd players having worn tracksuits to their win over Watford the match prior.

Solskjaer has generally brought a more relaxed approach to the club, having opted to not give the players a curfew for a recent training stint in Dubai.