Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid waiting on Premier League offers for Bale

Real Madrid wait on Premier League offer for Bale
The Blancos are hoping to send the Welsh star back to England
Real Madrid are waiting for a Premier League team to make an offer for Gareth Bale, according to Radioestadio.
The club has recently fielded interest from China, but Madrid will wait it out for a team from the Premier League to get involved.
Bale has been widely linked with a Real Madrid departure as the club is expected to rebuild this summer following a frustrating La Liga campaign.
Brilliant players will not want to sign for Man Utd - Keane
Former Manchester United man Roy Keane questioned why any top players would want to sign for his former club.
The Red Devils were defeated by Manchester City on Wednesday and face missing out on Champions League football next season, a fact that caused Keane to wonder why big names would join the club.
Guerreiro nears contract extension with Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says Raphael
The Portuguese defender's contract runs through 2020 and the club is hoping to tie him down to new terms to avoid losing him for free in January.
"Negotiations are ongoing," Zorc told Ruhr News.
Man Utd and PSG part of massive Insigne chase
A number of the world's top clubs are in the hunt for Lorenzo Insigne, according to Il Mattino per CalcioNapoli24.
AC Milan
Bayern Munich is seen as an option, while Atletico Madrid
Ajax eye Odegaard as Ziyech replacement
Ajax
Ziyech has shined in the Eredivisie and Champions League, helping guide the club to the semi-finals of the latter tournament.
And Odegaard is seen as an ideal replacement, having spent this season on loan at Vitesse after signing for Real Madrid in 2015.