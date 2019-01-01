Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid waiting on Premier League offers for Bale

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and beyond

Real Madrid wait on Premier League offer for Bale

2019-04-24T22:42:33Z

The Blancos are hoping to send the Welsh star back to England

Real Madrid are waiting for a Premier League team to make an offer for Gareth Bale, according to Radioestadio.

The club has recently fielded interest from China, but Madrid will wait it out for a team from the Premier League to get involved.

Bale has been widely linked with a Real Madrid departure as the club is expected to rebuild this summer following a frustrating La Liga campaign.

Brilliant players will not want to sign for Man Utd - Keane

2019-04-24T22:36:17Z

Former Manchester United man Roy Keane questioned why any top players would want to sign for his former club.

The Red Devils were defeated by Manchester City on Wednesday and face missing out on Champions League football next season, a fact that caused Keane to wonder why big names would join the club.

Guerreiro nears contract extension with Dortmund

2019-04-24T22:33:23Z

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says Raphael Guerreiro is nearing a new deal with the club.

The Portuguese defender's contract runs through 2020 and the club is hoping to tie him down to new terms to avoid losing him for free in January.

"Negotiations are ongoing," Zorc told Ruhr News.

Ajax eye Odegaard as Ziyech replacement

2019-04-24T22:19:21Z

Ajax are eyeing Norwegian star Martin Odegaard to replace Hakim Ziyech should the midfielder depart this summer, according to VI.

Ziyech has shined in the Eredivisie and Champions League, helping guide the club to the semi-finals of the latter tournament.

And Odegaard is seen as an ideal replacement, having spent this season on loan at Vitesse after signing for Real Madrid in 2015.