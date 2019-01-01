Pep Guardiola has admitted that Virgil van Dijk is worth every penny of the £75 million Liverpool paid for the Netherlands international last January.

Man City refused to meet Southampton's asking price early last year, clearing the way for Van Dijk to join the Reds.

Van Dijk has become one of the Premier League's top defenders, helping Liverpool to their current first-place position in the league.

