Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane not in favour of Mbappe move

Zidane not in favour of Mbappe move
The Madrid boss believes pursuit of the PSG star would deplete the club's transfer budget
Zinedine Zidane is not in favour of a move for Kylian Mbappe, according to Don Balon.
The Real Madrid boss is looking to sign several targets this summer, and he knows any move for Mbappe would all but end the club's transfer dealings due to the massive fee it would take to sign him.
Instead, he hopes to secure either Paul Pogba or Eden Hazard to go with Sadio Mane as he looks to rebuild the club following a difficult season.
'Chicharito' points Lozano towards Man Utd
Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has told Hirving Lozano to head to Manchester United after the winger asked the forward's opinion of the club, according to Team Talk.
Lozano has been linked with a host of clubs this summer, and the Mexican star sees Manchester United as a club with the stature of a Real Madrid or a Barcelona.
And Hernandez has spoken to his international team-mate about life in Manchester, giving the club a big push in the pursuif of a player viewed as an Alexis Sanchez replacement.
Bayern and Dortmund chasing Ziyech
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are competing for the Bundesliga title, but they're also competing for Hakim Ziyech, according to Sport.
Ziyech is under contract through 2021, but, after shining with Ajax this season, could command a major move this summer.
The German clubs arent the only ones interested, though, with Chelsea, Arsenal, Everton and Leicester City also in the hunt alongside Roma and Real Madrid.
Neville: Hudson-Odoi starting 14 matches is appalling
Gary Neville says it is "apalling" that Callum Hudson-Odoi has struggled to lock down a consistent role at Chelsea.
The winger started Monday's win over West Ham in just his second Premier League start, but the former Manchester United star says there would be “uproar” if Hudson-Odoi leaves without a real chance.
Real Madrid won't meet Hazard price
Real Madrid are unwilling to meet the €116 million (£100m/$130m) asking price set by Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.
However, the club is asking Hazard to force his way into making his dream move by publicly stating his intentions to leave Stamford Bridge for Madrid.
All parties believe a deal will be finalised, but it remains to see what price will be paid for the Belgian star.