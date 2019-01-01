January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to make £100m Rashford bid

Real Madrid to make £100m Rashford bid
The Blancos hope to swoop before the striker signs a new contract at Old Trafford
United are hoping to tie Rashford down to a new contract in the summer in hopes of preventing the 21-year-old from leaving.
Piazon set for Chievo medical
Chelsea midfielder Lucas Piazon is set for a medical at Chievo ahead of a loan move, according to Sky
Piazon joined Chelsea in 2011 but has made five loan moves away from the Blues, playing for Malaga, Vitesse, Eintracht Frankfurt, Reading and Fulham.
The 25-year-old's contract with Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the season.
Milan reopen negotiations for Carrasco
AC Milan have reopened negotations with Dalian Yifang for winger Yannick Carrasco, Calciomercato.com reports.
The two sides are in negotations for a six-month loan for the 25-year-old Belgium international, who is keen to return to Europe after leaving Atletico Madrid last year.
Arsenal are also interested in Carrasco, and Dalian Yifang's willingness to send the player on loan would suit the Gunners perfectly.
Palace to move for £7m Okereke
Crystal Palace
The 21-year-old Nigerian has starred for the Serie B side this season, scoring six goals and assisting eight.
Okereke is rated at £7 million ($9m).
Revolution land Gil as Designated Player
The New England Revolution have acquired midfielder Carles Gil from Deportivo La Coruna.
Everything you need to know about Spanish midfielder and #NERevs Designated Player Carles Gil
➡️ https://t.co/Yo1uBQu2c7 pic.twitter.com/J9UQKvDlvP
The 26-year-old, formerly of Valencia, Aston Villa and Elche, will join the MLS side as a Designated Player.