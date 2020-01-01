Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd reach out to Pochettino following Spurs thrashing

Pressure mounting on Solskjaer following Sunday's loss to Spurs

have reached out to Maurizio Pochettino following Sunday's 6-1 loss to , reports the Daily Star.

The club is not prepared to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just yet, but Ed Woodward is making contingency plans if the club does opt to go in a new direction.

Those plans would include Pochettino, who has not taken a job since leaving Spurs last year as he awaits the perfect opporutnity.