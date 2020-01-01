Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd reach out to Pochettino following Spurs thrashing

Man Utd reach out to Pochettino
Pressure mounting on Solskjaer following Sunday's loss to Spurs
Manchester United have reached out to Maurizio Pochettino following Sunday's 6-1 loss to Tottenham, reports the Daily Star.
The club is not prepared to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just yet, but Ed Woodward is making contingency plans if the club does opt to go in a new direction.
Those plans would include Pochettino, who has not taken a job since leaving Spurs last year as he awaits the perfect opporutnity.
Man Utd complete €41 million deal for Atalanta starlet
Manchester United have completed the signing of Amad Diallo Traore, the club announced.
The winger will join from Atalanta in January and is expected to go straight into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first team.
Arsenal seal Partey signing
Arsenal have finalised a deal to sign Thomas Partey with Lucas Torreira heading the other way.
Partey heads to London after Arsenal opted to pay his release clause following a series of negotiations throughout the summer.
Nice complete Reine-Adelaide deal
Nice have completed the signing of Jeff Reine-Adelaide from Lyon.
Reine-Adelaide had previously been linked with Hertha Berlin, but a move fell apart due to an inability to agree on personal terms.
That opened the door for Nice to swoop in and sign the midfielder on loan with an option to buy.
✍️ L’#OGCNice est heureux d’annoncer l’arrivée de Jeff Reine-Adélaïde, en provenance de l’@OL— OGC Nice (@ogcnice) October 5, 2020
👉 Le milieu de terrain est prêté (avec option d’achat) jusqu’au terme de la saison 2020-21.
🔥 Bienvenue Jeff ! 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/FUqWKYBvul
Everton add Olsen on loan
Everton have added goalkeeper Robin Olsen on a season-long loan from Roma, the Premier League side announced.
The Toffees' deal for Olsen is their second of deadline day, having previously added Ben Godfrey from Norwich.
Olsen heads to England after spending last season on loan with Cagliari.
Huesca adds former Everton forward
Huesca have added former Everton forward Sandro, the club announced.
Sandro joins on a free transfer, having seen his contract expire following several loan spells.
The former Barcelona and Malaga attacker spent last season on loan with Real Valladolid, scoring four goals.
Valencia boss Gracia prepared to quit
Valencia boss Javi Gracia is ready to quit after the club failed to support him in the transfer market.
According to El Larguero, Gracia feels that the club did not hold up their end of the bargain in the market.
Valencia have sold several key players this summer, including Dani Parejo, Rodrigo and Francis Coquelin.
Walcott returns to Southampton
Theo Walcott has completed a return to Southampton.
The winger joins the Saints on loan from Everton, rejoining the club after nearly 15 years away.