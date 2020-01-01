Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona set €80m asking price for Coutinho

Carragher warns Kane: Now or never for big move
Jamie Carragher has sent out a warning to Tottenham star Harry Kane, saying the time for a big-money transfer may be running out.
Kane, who turns 27 in July, has indicated he may be open to leaving north London, which no doubt put clubs like Manchester United and Manchester City on alert.
But if Kane wishes to leave Spurs, Carragher says that the time is now.
Barcelona set €80m asking price for Coutinho
The Blaugrana are ready to accept a financial loss on the Brazilian
Barcelona have set an asking price of €80 million (£70m/$86m) for midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer, reports the Evening Standard.
The 27-year-old has been on loan at Bayern Munich this season, but the Bavarians are unwilling to meet the €120m (£106m/$130m) clause to make Coutinho's deal permanent.
Looking to raise funds for other purchases, Barca have accepted that they will have to lower their asking price in order to sell Coutinho.
Everton boss Ancelotti chasing Bale and James
Real Madrid duo Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez are on Carlo Ancelotti's Everton wish list, according to Marca.
Ancelotti managed both players during his time in charge of Madrid and is hoping to lure the out-of-favour pair to join his project on Merseyside.
The Italian is aware that the duo will be difficult to land but is hoping that if he convinces one player, the other will follow.
Real Madrid chasing Lille star Soumare
Real Madrid are looking to sign Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, reports Le10Sport.
The 21-year-old nearly joined Newcastle in January but the move did not materialise. Though the Magpies are still keen on Soumare, they now have major competition.
Manchester United and Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Soumare.
Rivaldo calls on Barca to sign Neymar ahead of Lautaro
Former Barcelona star Rivaldo says the Blaugrana should prioritise landing Neymar from PSG ahead of Inter star Lautaro Martinez.
Neymar nearly joined Barca last summer and the PSG man continues to be linked with a move back to his former club.
Williams causes Man Utd to scrap left-back search
Manchester United will not pursue a new left-back on the transfer market after the emergence of Brandon Williams, claims The Sun.
The 19-year-old has made a big impression in his first season with the senior team, having developed through United's academy.
Williams signed a contract extension through 2022 just before Christmas.