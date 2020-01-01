Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eye Porto left-back Telles

Foden set for England call-up
Phil Foden is set to receive his first senior England call-up from Gareth Southgate, report the Telegraph.
With friendlies to come against Italy and Denmark this month, Foden impressed Southgate with his Man of the Match performance in the Carabao Cup final.
Foden set up Sergio Aguero's opening goal at Wembley, in the 19-year-old's 10th start of the season for Manchester City.
Chelsea given Telles boost
Left-back rejects new Porto contract
Porto left-back Alex Telles is of interest to Chelsea and has rejected a contract extension at his current club, according to the Sun.
The 27-year-old's deal runs to the summer of 2021, but they could be keen to cash in on him this summer rather than lose him for free.
Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri could see their places in Chelsea's squad under threat as Frank Lampard looks to freshen up his side.
Lennon expecting suitors for Eduoard
Celtic boss Neil Lennon says he would give in-form striker Odsonne Eduoard a five-year contract at the drop of a hat - but he is expecting a fight to keep him at the club.
“I’m sure there’s plenty of suitors so it won’t be down to my decision," Lennon said. "I’ll do all I can to keep him. We’ll wait and see.
“He’s not the type to be banging down your door. He seems quite happy. He’s laid back. He’s got 27 goals already this season and I think he can get to 30 comfortably and that would be a wonderful season for him.
“I’d love to [give him a new deal] – I’d give him a five-year deal tomorrow if I could, but I don’t know anything about that."
Lampard offers Kepa hope over Chelsea future
Frank Lampard says Kepa Arrizabalaga could start for Chelsea in the FA Cup clash with Liverpool on Tuesday, as questions circle about the Spaniard's future at the club.
Kepa has been dropped for Willy Caballero in recent weeks, leading to suggestions his days at the club could be numbered.
"He’s been professional as expected," Lampard said. "He’s trained well, kept his head down, supported the team and the group. Every player is in control of their destiny in how they train and how they play."
Bravo considering New York City
New York City FC are favourites to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.
The Chilean is out of contract at the end of the season, and is keen to move on to seek first-team football after playing understudy to Ederson at City.
Saint-Maximin's Newcastle future in doubt
Allan Saint-Maximin's future at Newcastle is in doubt after a falling-out with manager Steve Bruce, claim the Daily Mail.
Saint-Maximin was dropped for the Premier League draw with Burnley at the weekend, with Bruce citing a hamstring problem.
However, it is claimed the 22-year-old was fully fit to play - alerting Wolves and Crystal Palace to his potential availability.