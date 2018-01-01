Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona target Rashford

Barcelona target Rashford
Barcelona are determined to sign Marcus Rashford despite competition from Real Madrid and AC Milan, reports the Express.
The Catalan club's hierarchy have apparently compiled a substantial dossier on Rashford, who has scored four goals in 15 Premier League appearances this year.
Barca are understood to want to bring the 21-year-old in the summer rather than in January though.
Newcastle eye Willems in January
Newcastle United want to sign Jetro Willems from Frankfurt in January, according to the Daily Mail.
Rafa Benitez is aiming to improve his defence as he bids to keep the Magpies in the Premier League, and thinks Willems will give him a good option at left-back.
The 24-year-old moved to Frankfurt in 2017 from PSV for £4.5 million ($5.7m).
Solskjaer wants King back at United
Manchester United will look to bring Bournemouth's Josh King back to Old Trafford in January, claims the Sun.
King played under United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Red's youth team, and has since gone on to impress on the south coast in the Premier League.
Solskjaer is still a keen admirer of his fellow countryman, and is willing to pay £25 million ($31.6m) to sign him.
Barnes available for £10m
Burnley will allow striker Ashley Barnes to leave for £10 million in January, per the Sun.
The forward was surprisingly linked with Chelsea last season when the Blues were looking for a target man, but has struggled to replicate last season's form in the current campaign.
Celtic consider Carroll and Defoe
Celtic are considering moves for Jermaine Defoe or Andy Carroll in January, says the Sunday Post.
The Hoops have struggled to replace the goals of Moussa Dembele since he left for Lyon and are facing stiff competition from Rangers and Aberdeen in the Premiership this term.
Carroll and Defoe have proven pedigree in front of goal, but are out of favour at their respective clubs after struggling with injury problems.