Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd want right-back to challenge Wan-Bissaka

Roberto Martinez insists that he remains focused on Belgium despite speculation linking him with the Barcelona job.

The former Everton and Wigan Athletic boss is one of the names that has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Ronald Koeman, who has seen his position questioned following a disappointing start to the 2021-22 campaign.

And while Martinez is a proud Catalan who was born in the region, he is solely concentrating on his role with Belgium, with the Red Devils facing France in the Nations League semi-final on October 7.

