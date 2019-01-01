Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea blocking Bakayoko's Monaco return

Zappacosta lands in Rome ahead of Chelsea exit
Roma have shared pictures of Davide Zappacosta arriving in Rome ahead of a potential move from Chelsea.
The right-back has not been included in a Premier League matchday squad under new Blues boss Frank Lampard and looks set to seal a return to his homeland.
In his absence, Reece James will be expected to provide cover and competition for Cesar Azpilicueta.
Chelsea blocking Bakayoko's Monaco return
The Frenchman wants to depart Stamford Bridge but is not being allowed to leave.
Tiemoue Bakayoko would like to return to Monaco, but Chelsea do not believe the Ligue 1 side's offer of a loan is good enough to sanction the deal, according to RMC Sport.
The midfielder won the league with Monaco and battled to the semi-finals of the Champions League before leaving for Chelsea, but his time in London has been a disaster.
He spent last season on loan with AC Milan and found some form again, but does not seem to have a future at Stamford Bridge.
Arsenal hope Guendouzi signs five-year deal
Arsenal are hopeful that Matteo Guendouzi pens a new five-year deal at the club, according to the Daily Mail.
The 20-year-old midfielder has surprised Gunners fans with his energetic, mature displays in the centre of the park since arriving from Lorient last summer.
And Arsenal boss Unai Emery wants to secure the Frenchman's future for the long term, with the club set to offer him a new deal that will see his wages almost double to £70,000-per-week.
Head of Football Development MacDonald leaves Villa
Head of Football Development Kevin MacDonald has parted ways with Aston Villa, the club have announced.
MacDonald was under investigation following allegations of bullying and had been transferred to a non-player-facing role pending the results.
Following the conclusion of the investigation, Villa have taken the decision to part ways with MacDonald.
Dortmund hand Sancho new £190k-per-week deal
Borussia Dortmund have handed Jadon Sancho a new £190,000-per-week contract to ward off interest from Manchester United and Manchester City, according to the Daily Mail.
The 19-year-old winger managed 13 goals and 19 assists across all competitions last season, leading to substantial offers arriving from Europe's wealthiest clubs.
However, the Englishman turned down those advances to stay with the Bundesliga runners-up and has been rewarded with a bumper contract.