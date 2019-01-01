Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mahrez threatens to quit Manchester City

Marcos Llorente, Dani Ceballos and Sergio Reguilon could all leave this summer thanks to lack of playing time under Zinedine Zidane, according to Marca.

Llorente and Reguilon both enjoyed playing time under Santiago Solari, but they have seen their minutes dry up since Zidane returned to the helm.

Likewise Ceballos, who admitted previously he probably would have left had Zidane remained after last season, seems unlikely to be in the coach's plans.