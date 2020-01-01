Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Napoli want €99m for Man Utd target Koulibaly

Lampard frustrated with Willian's contract comments
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says that the timing wasn't “ideal” on Willian's interview about his contract situation.
The winger gave an interview to the Brazilian media this week revealing that he could leave the Blues at the end of the season.
But Lampard insists that no decisions have been made on his Chelsea players' future yet.
Longstaff brothers set for contract talks
Newcastle are set to open contract talks with both Matty and Sean Longstaff, in the hope of tying the pair to new long-term deals at the club.
Matty's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, while Sean has attracted interest from Manchester United, who could make a move for the midfielder this summer.
And according to The Shields Gazette, a meeting will take place at the club next week to discuss their respective futures at St James' Park.
Mourinho to balance squad with summer signings
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho will look to balance his squad with summer signings, reports Football.London.
The Portguese boss says he will build a better squad for next season by bringing in players who can help the club deal any injuries that may happen throughout the campaign.
Forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min are both out of action for the north London side, and Mourinho wants to recruit this summer in order to avoid a similar situation.
Silas set for Sporting exit
Sporting Lisbon manager Jorge Silas looks set to depart the club in the coming days, reports Desporto.
The Portuguese outfit crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday after an extra time loss to Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir, having already been eliminated from both domestic cups earlier this season.
With just the league to play for, Silas could be removed from his position before Tuesday's encounter with Famalicao.
Napoli asking for €99m for Koulibaly
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has set Kalidou Koulibaly's price tag at €99m (£85m/$109m), amid interest from both Manchester United and PSG, reports the Mail Online.
The Senegal defender is wanted by several top sides across Europe, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City all interested in the 28-year-old.