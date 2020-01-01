Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea name price for Inter target Kante

Man Utd to sell Lingard and Pereira in preparation for Van de Beek signing
The Red Devils are looking to clear the decks ahead of their new arrival
Manchester United's imminent purchase of Ajax star Donny van de Beek will see both Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira transfer listed, reports the Daily Mail.
The capture of Van de Beek for £40 million ($53m) on a five-year deal will mean both Lingard and Pereira will be pushed further down the midfield pecking order.
West Ham consider move for Gotze
West Ham are in the market to sign free agent Mario Gotze, with Monaco and Roma also chasing the playmaker.
The 28-year-old is available after leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season and the Premier League side see him as an option to improve their attack, according to the Express.
Gotze scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final but has struggled to kick on in his career since a myopathy diagnosis in 2017.
Chelsea name Kante price as Inter circle for three stars
Antonio Conte is looking to poach three players from his former side
Inter are looking to sign N'Golo Kante from Chelsea as their coach Antonio Conte plans a raid of his former side.
The Express reports the Blues have slapped an £80 million ($107m) price tag on Kante as they look to recoup funds spent on big money signings Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell - and with Kai Havertz set to arrive imminently.
Conte, who managed Chelsea to the Premier League title in 2016-17, also wants to sign full-back Emerson Palmieri and Olivier Giroud from the Nerazzurri.
Roma eye Atletico's Perez
Roma are considering making a play for Atletico Madrid defender Nehuen Perez after the departure of Chris Smalling.
With Smalling returnng to Manchester United, the Giallorossi are looking to sign a replacement with Perez at the top of the list, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Argentine side Famalicao.
Milan close to signing Real striker Diaz
Brahim Diaz will join AC Milan imminently from Real Madrid on a one-year loan deal, according to Sky Sport journalist Matteo Moretto.
The 21-year-old midfielder has struggled to break into Los Blancos' first team since joining from Manchester City in January 2019.
Diaz has made 21 appearances for Real in all competitions across one-and-half seasons.