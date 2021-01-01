Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal offer Bellerin as part of Lautaro deal

The Spanish full-back has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are ready to offer Hector Bellerin as part of their push to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter, reports Football Insider.

The Gunners are unable to match Inter's valuation for Martinez, but they believe offering Bellerin could offset some of the cost.

Bellerin would offer Inter a replacement for Achraf Hakimi, with the club currently strapped for cash as the summer continues on.