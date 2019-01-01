Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rashford nears new £78m Manchester United deal

Rashford nears new £78m Manchester United deal
The striker is set to sign a massive contract to stay at Old Trafford
Marcus Rashford is nearing a new contract with Manchester United that will pay him £78 million ($102m) over five years, according to the Mirror.
With his current deal set to expire at the end of next season, the 21-year-old has been locked in talks with United over a new deal.
And it appears that a breakthrough has been made with Rashford set to earn £300,000 per week, more than tripling his current wage of £80,000 per week.
Hazard will refuse to sign new Chelsea deal
Even if Chelsea play hardball with Real Madrid, the Belgian has his mind made up
With his current deal set to expire at the end of next season, Eden Hazard will refuse to sign a new Chelsea contract, reports The Telegraph.
Real Madrid are closing in on a move for Hazard, and the Belgian will attempt to force the transfer through by informing Chelsea he won't be signing a new deal.
Even if the Blues tell Madrid they won't sell, Hazard's refusal to sign a new contract would likely force Chelsea to accept a transfer fee this summer rather than allow him to leave for free next year.
Conte demands £9m per season to manage Inter
The Daily Mail reports former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is willing to manager Inter, but only if the club make him the highest-paid manager in Serie A.
Current Inter boss Luciano Spalletti may be sacked at the end of the season, despite leading his side to their current third place position in the league.
Conte, who has been without work since leaving Chelsea at the end of last season, will demand £9 million (€10m/$12m) per season to take over at San Siro.
PSG interested in Ajax star Neres
PSG are interested in Ajax star David Neres, according to Le10Sport.
The 22-year-old Brazilian is being tracked by a host of top European clubs, including Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.
Neres has eight goals and 11 assists so far this season in the Eredivisie, while also scoring twice in the Champions League.
How Sanchez has put new De Gea deal in jeopardy
David de Gea's contract expires at the end of next season, and negotiations over an extension have been complicated by Alexis Sanchez.
Specifically, Sanchez's massive salary is making it harder for Manchester United to tie down their star goalkeeper.
And if United don't break the bank for De Gea, they could watch one of their most valuable players leave the club.