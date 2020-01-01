Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea battling Leverkusen for Onana

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Andre Onana Ajax
Getty

Deeney eager to play on despite Watford relegation

2020-07-27T00:00:54Z

Troy Deeney brushed off questions over his footballing future after suffering relegation to the Championship with Watford on Sunday.

The Hornets started the final day of the Premier League season in the relegation zone and were unable to produce a great escape, going down to a 3-2 defeat away at Arsenal.

Watford showed fighting spirit through to the end, though Deeney admitted they had simply not been good enough throughout a campaign that saw three permanent managers in charge.

Newcastle set to target La Liga's best

2020-07-26T22:55:03Z

Saudi officials are increasingly confident a proposed takeover of Newcastle will be approved and that they'll look to sign La Liga's best players "led by Messi".

Grealish will cost an awful lot of money - Smith

2020-07-26T22:45:20Z

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has warned clubs off making a move for star player Jack Grealish after he helped secure their Premier League survival. 

Grealish scored in a 1-1 draw with West Ham on Sunday that ensured Villa just avoided relegation with Grealish's future at Villa the subject of ongoing speculation. 

Smith is however adamant any transfer won't be easy to negotiate. 

“He is contracted for around three or four years. We have billionaire owners and if people want him he’s going to cost an awful lot of money," Smith was quoted by the Mirror.

Chelsea and Leverkusen battling for Onana

2020-07-26T22:25:44Z

The Cameroon international looks set for an off-season move

Bayer Leverkusen have submitted a €20 million (£18m/$23m) bid for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana but Chelsea are willing to offer €30m (£27m/$34m), reports Voetbal International

The Blues can now also offer Champions League football next season after securing fourth place in the Premier League. 

Leverkusen, meanwhile, will be hoping Onana will want to reunite with their manager Peter Bosz, who he played under at Ajax. 

Andre Onana Ajax
Getty Images

Schalke coy over Liverpool's interest in Kabak

2020-07-26T22:10:10Z

Schalke have refused to comment on speculation linking Liverpool with a move for their Turkish defender Ozan Kabak. 

According to WP, Schalke have issued a 'no comment' on the reports, suggesting the Reds could indeed be circling. 

Kabak, 20, has been a regular in the Bundesliga this season after moving to the club from Stuttgart in 2019. 

Hodgson ready to let Zaha leave

2020-07-26T22:00:00Z

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson admits he has given up on trying to convince Wilfried Zaha to stay at the club after seeing the striker's form nosedive at the end of the season. 

Zaha, 27, has been repeatedly linked to a move away from Selhurst Park over the past few years. 

Both Arsenal and Everton were reportedly interested in signing him last summer, but no move materialised and Zaha stayed on to register a disappointing term with Palace. 

