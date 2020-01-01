Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Conte wants Pogba at Inter

Mbappe considering PSG extension
Kylian Mbappe is contemplating signing a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain, reports L'Equipe via the Daily Mail.
The French star is happy at the club, who are offering fresh terms which would seem earn wages in the same tier as Neymar.
As it stands, Mbappe reportedly earns around half of Neymar's mammoth weekly salary of £600,000.
Clubs circling young Barca star
Oriol Busquets has confirmed a number of clubs have expressed interest in him after a strong season on loan with FC Twente from Barcelona.
The 21-year-old is eager to make his mark at Camp Nou, but may look to spend next season out on loan with clubs circling.
“Germany would be a good choice, and I would also be very excited to return to La Liga. But my intention is to do well in pre-season and give everything to stay at Barca," Busquets told L'Esportiu.
“Yes, all these teams [Mainz, Werder Bremen, Hamburg, Cologne, Valladolid and Alaves] have been asking."
Ndombele keen for Tottenham stay
Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is eager to remain at the club and prove his worth, according to the Telegraph.
The former Lyon star has reportedly attracted the interest of Barcelona, despite a difficult first season in the Premier League.
Ndombele is however determined to stay in London and justify Spurs' investment in him.
Conte wants Pogba at Inter
Another Serie A side is keen on the Frenchman
Inter are ready to battle for the signature of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Antonio Conte is unhappy with his current midfield options with former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen yet to impress the Italian since joining the club.
While Inter are expected to have the money to fund a possible transfer with a number of players set to be sold at season's end, the club want Pogba to agree to a wage cut before completing a deal.
'Shelvey could easily play for Barcelona'
Jonjo Shelvey is talented enough to play for Barcelona and would "blow teams away", according to Newcastle United team-mate Matt Ritchie.
Shelvey, who won the last of his six England caps in 2015, is a key man at Newcastle, having joined the club from Swansea City in 2016 after struggling to establish himself at Liverpool.
The midfielder had joined Liverpool from Charlton Athletic in 2010 as an 18-year-old.