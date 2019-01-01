Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid, Chelsea to hold face-to-face talks for Hazard

The Madrid boss is not fully convinced by the Tottenham star

are interested in Christen Eriksen but are prioritising Paul Pogba at the behest of Zinedine Zidane, according to Marca.

Eriksen has only one year left on his contract with would cost substantially less at €60m (£53/$67) than Pogba at around €140m.

But Zidane is not entirely convinced by Eriksen, and Madrid have delayed opening discussion with Spurs as a result.