Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve ready to sell USMNT star McKennie

Wolfsburg chase Dallas' Pepi
Wolfsburg are among the suitors for FC Dallas talent Ricardo Pepi, as the striker continues to be the subject of European attention, says journalist Manuel Veth.
The 18-year-old, who made his senior USMNT debut this year, looks in the frame for a continental switch.
Now, a new Bundesliga side has entered the race for his services.
Solskjaer will not be sacked by Man Utd
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be sacked by Manchester United imminently, with the club fully behind the Norwegian, says The Sun.
The former Red Devils favourite has faced a tricky run of results and has harder tests ahead as he looks to ignite another push for maiden silverware in charge.
But despite that, he has the full backing of those at the top at Old Trafford, despite suggestions that his career could be on the line over the next few months.
Le Harve loan Boura from Lens
🆕✍️ 𝐔𝐧 𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐮 𝐂𝐢𝐞𝐥&𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐮 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐫𝐞 !— Havre Athletic Club ⚽️ (@HAC_Foot) October 5, 2021
Welcome @boura_ismael 👋
ℹ️ Visuel by SIM Agences d'emploi. pic.twitter.com/rjLLvRY7qH
Spurs target Icardi
Tottenham have identified Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi as a transfer target - according to Calcio Mercato.
Juventus are also keen on the 28-year-old, who has been tipped to leave Parc des Princes at the end of the season.
Spurs will hope to beat the Italian giants to Icardi’s signature, with the forward no longer a regular in the PSG starting XI.
Man City leading race for Torres
Manchester City is leading the race for Villarreal defender Pau Torres - according to Marca.
Real Madrid and Tottenham have also been linked with the 24-year-old, who has a £51 million ($69m) release clause in his current contract.
City made initial contact with Torres’ representatives in the summer, and they are well-positioned to seal a deal in 2022.
Liverpool have asked about Adeyemi
Sky Deutschland reports that Liverpool have been asking again about Red Bull Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi.
The 19-year-old striker is, however, said to favour a January move to the Bundesliga and is attracting interest from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.
Juve ready to sell USMNT star McKennie (Tuttosport)
Bianconeri prepared to part with midfielder
Tuttosport claims that Juventus are ready to sanction the sale of USMNT star Weston McKennie.
The American midfielder, who has been heavily linked with Premier League side Tottenham, could be offloaded in January to help the Bianconeri bid for 21-year-old Monaco sensation Aurelien Tchouameni.
Inter reach Onana agreement
Fabrizio Romano reports that Andre Onana has reached an agreement with Inter that will see him join them as a free agent in the summer of 2022.
It is claimed that Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno was never an option for the Serie A champions, with a Cameroon international being prised away from Ajax.
David registers on Real Madrid’s radar
Jonathan David is another promising forward that Real Madrid have their eye on, reports Fichajes.
The 21-year-old Lille star is said to be a player that Carlo Ancelotti has asked the Blancos board to snap up.
Milan ready new contract for Pioli
AC Milan are readying a new contract for manager Stefano Pioli, claims Milan News.
The 55-year-old has been in charge of the Rossoneri since 2019 and currently has them sat second in the Serie A table.
Risse urges Liverpool to sign Haaland & fires Man City warning
John Arne Riise would love to see Erling Haaland move to Liverpool and fears he would make Manchester City "close to unbeatable", should Pep Guardiola's side land the Dortmund striker.
The Norwegian goal machine is attracting the interest of all of Europe’s top clubs, who know that the 21-year-old will almost certainly move teams next summer.
Haaland, it is understood, has a release clause which would enable him to leave Dortmund for a fee between €75 million-€100m (£64m-$87m/£85m-$116m) next summer, and Riise hopes the explosive forward moves to the Premier League.
Juve eager to bring in Milinkovic-Savic
Juventus are eager to bring in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Italian giants want to reinforce their ranks in the middle of the park by signing the 26-year-old in 2022, and may be willing to include Weston McKennie in any final deal.
Milinkovic-Savic has recorded two goals and two assists in seven Serie A games for Lazio so far this term.
Martinez coy on Barcelona rumours
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is remaining coy on rumours linking him with the top job at Barcelona.
The Spaniard has been tipped to replace Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou, but claims to be fully focused on his duties with the Red Devils.
Speaking ahead of Belgium's Nation's League semi-final clash with France, Martinez has told AS of whether he is interested in the Barca post: "I really haven't considered it, honestly. I've been thinking about the Nations League [semifinal vs. France for a year and a half and that is what concerns me right now."
Vlahovic rejects new Fiorentina contract
Dusan Vlahovic new contract talks have collapsed. Fiorentina president Commisso: “Vlahovic has not accepted our huge contract extension proposal. We’ve been trying for months, but it’s over”. 🟣🇷🇸 #Vlahovic— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2021
Vlahovic is out of contract in June 2023. Big opportunity.
Barca join Real in pursuit of Cavani
El Nacional reports that Barcelona have joined Clasico rivals Real Madrid in the hunt for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.
The Uruguayan is seeing a move away from Old Trafford speculated on ahead of the winter window, with two La Liga heavyweights eager to add his experience and finishing ability to their respective ranks.
Four clubs keen on Chelsea forward Werner
Timo Werner is, according to Expess Sport, attracting interest from four sides ahead of the January transfer window.
The German striker has been finding the going tough at Chelsea, with Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus prepared to offer him a fresh start.
Real reluctant to trigger Nunez clause
Real Madrid are reluctant to trigger the €150 million (£128m/$174m) release clause in Darwin Nunez’s contract at Benfica, reports Defensa Central.
That could leave a door open for others, with Premier League heavyweights such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City also said to be keen on the 22-year-old forward.
Chelsea form part of the race for Nkunku
Chelsea are, according to the Daily Star, one of the sides in the running to land RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku.
The 23-year-old’s goal scoring feats this season have brought him to the attention of sides across Europe, with Manchester City and Real Madrid also said to be readying approaches.
New deal in Bilbao
🆕 @yuriberchiche extends his contract with Athletic Club for two more seasons, keeping him in Bilbao until 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣— Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) October 5, 2021
❌ No release clause 👇#Yuri2024 #AthleticClub 🦁
PSG keeping tabs on Insigne
Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne - according to Le 10 Sport.
The 30-year-old's current contract at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium is due to expire in June 2022, and he has yet to indicate that he wants to commit to fresh terms.
Insigne will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with potential suitors in January, with PSG poised to make a move.
Man Utd considering Brozovic swoop (Calcio Mercato)
Inter star touted for Old Trafford switch
Manchester United are considering a swoop for Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, according to Calcio Mercato.
The 28-year-old has emerged on the Red Devils' radar amid their struggles to tie Paul Pogba down to a new contract.
Donny van de Beek's future at Old Trafford is also up in the air, and United could look to bring in Brozovic to provide extra cover in the middle of the park.
Inter and Roma chasing Winks
Inter and Roma are both chasing the signature of Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 25-year-old wants to leave Spurs in January after falling down the squad pecking order under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.
Two of the biggest clubs in Italy could offer Winks a way out of Tottenham, where he is under contract until 2024.
Dybala close to finalising Juve extension
Juventus are set to extend Paulo Dybala’s contract until June 2025. The agreement is at final stages - not signed yet but more than advanced. Last details to be fixed soon. 🇦🇷📑 #Juventus #Dybala— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2021
Paulo’s current deal expires in June 2022. He always wanted to stay at Juventus.
Lewandowski changes tune on Bayern future
Robert Lewandowski is set to renew his current contract at Bayern Munich, marking a turnaround from the Poland international over his future at the club, per Fichajes.
The striker had been linked with an exit this summer from Allianz Arena, having won every major domestic honour - plus the Champions League - during his time with the Bundesliga giants.
But having failed to move on this summer, he appears to have had a change of heart and will now pen fresh terms at the club.
Mbapppe 'would have only left' for Madrid
Kylian Mbappé to L’Équipe: “I am attached to PSG. If I had left this summer, it would have ONLY been for Real Madrid”. 🚨🇫🇷 #Mbappé— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2021
“My ambition was clear this summer”. #RealMadrid #PSG pic.twitter.com/Kc0V9q5cF7
Pique in bind at Barcelona
Gerard Pique's position in the Barcelona dressing room is under threat, with the player's close relationship with president Joan Laporta straining his place among the rest of the squad, says Sport.
The stalwart, now the most senior Blaugrana face following Lionel Messi's exit, reportedly is isolated compared to the rest of Ronald Koeman's squad.
The former Manchester United man, a Camp Nou legend, could face being frozen out and forced to look elsewhere, unless he chooses to hang up his boots.
Zidane heads PSG shortlist
Zinedine Zidane reportedly is the headline pick on a three-man shortlist for Paris Saint-Germain as they eye a potential successor to Mauricio Pochettino, per Fichajes.
The Argentine has lost only one game in Ligue 1 this season, but his side have looked far from the all-conquering best hoped for by many given the talent at their disposal.
Now, they have a clutch of candidates, with ex-Real Madrid boss Zidane leading further options including Antonio Conte and Joachim Low in consideration.
Arsenal chase England duo Calvert-Lewin and Watkins (The Sun)
Three Lions pair eyed as Lacazette replacements
Arsenal are preparing to mount moves for England duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins as Mikel Arteta looks to bid farewell to Alexandre Lacazette, per The Sun.
The Gunners are looking to replace the misfiring French international with a spot of domestic talent, and have eyed up the Three Lions pair as potential successors to him.
Everton star Calvert-Lewin is widely seen as the successor to Harry Kane as number nine for his country, while Watkins earned a surprise recall this month after being looked over for Euro 2020.