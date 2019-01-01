Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid look to 'accelerate' Pogba bid

Atalanta president says Zapata is staying
Atalanta president Antonio Percassi has ruled out the possibility of Duvan Zapata leaving the club this summer, reports Sky Sport Italia (via gianlucadimarzio.com)
The 28-year-old, who has previously been linked with moves to West Ham and Chelsea, scored 23 goals in 37 Serie A appearances last season.
Percassi told Sky Sport Italia: "The best players, starting with Zapata will stay at Atalanta.
"I’d like for [Gianluca] Mancini to stay as well, but he will be adequately replaced."
Bournemouth agree £4m fee for Stacey
Bournemouth have agreed a fee of £4 million for Luton Town midfielder Jack Stacey, according to The Mirror journalist Darren Lewis.
The 23-year-old had been the subject of interest from Celtic this summer, but the Cherries look to have gained pole position in the race to sign him.
Bournemouth appear to have agreed a fee with Luton for defender Jack Stacey amid interest from Celtic. Hearing it’s in the region of £4million. More @MirrorFootball— Darren Lewis (@MirrorDarren) July 6, 2019
Dos Santos joins Club America
Former LA Galaxy midfielder Giovani dos Santos has returned to his home country, joining Club America.
He departed the MLS club before the 2019 season began as they cancelled his contract in order to comply with the league's squad regulations, and had been without a club since.
Arsenal £30m make bid for teenage defender
Arsenal have made an offer of £30 million ($38m) for Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba, according to Yahoo Sport France.
The Gunners have reportedly already agreed personal terms with the 18-year-old, who made 16 appearances for the Ligue 1 club last season.
Local rivals Tottenham are also thought to be interested in the Frenchman, who is now expected to join Unai Emery's side in the near future.
€18m El Shaarawy to join Shanghai Shenhua
Roma winger Stephan El Shaarawy is set to join Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, according to Sky Sport Italia.
The 26-year-old reached double figures in Serie A last season, scoring 11 goals in 28 appearances for the Giallorossi, and has reportedly agreed a contract with the Chinese outfit.
The transfer fee is thought to be €18 million (£16m/$20m) and the winger will sign a deal worth €40m until 2022.
Atletico Madrid could be forced to sell Saul
Atletico Madrid could sell midfielder Saul this summer if he is the subject of a transfer bid, reports The Sun.
The 24-year-old is said to be a target for Manchester United this summer as they look to replace Paul Pogba, and the La Liga club may be forced to sell him due to his contract - which according to Football Leaks states that Quality Sports Investments own 40% of Saul's transfer rights and are owed this percentage if they want a potential transfer - even if the player doesn't.
The Spaniard is under contract with Los Rojiblancos until 2026 and is thought to have a release clause of £135 million ($169m).
Barcelona in pole position to sign young English striker
Barcelona have reportedly moved ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign highly-rated teen striker Louie Barry.
The English 16-year-old left West Brom earlier this week after rejecting their three-year contract offer and is now a free agent.
According to a report from the Daily Mail, he has since been spotted leaving a Barcelona hotel after holding talks with the La Liga champions.
Real Madrid to "accelerate" bid to sign Pogba
Zidane ready to move quickly in race to sign Pogba
Real Madrid are reportedly ready to “accelerate” their bid to sign wantaway Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
According to a new report from L’Equipe, Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane only has one name left on his summer wish list after landing Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy and Luka Jovic, and that name is Pogba.
Zidane would ideally like the French World Cup winner on-board the club’s flight to the United States on Tuesday, where Real will compete in the International Champions Cup.
Chiesa 'not for sale' - Fiorentina won’t repeat Baggio mistake
Liverpool and Tottenham have been informed that Fiorentina have no intention of parting with Federico Chiesa, with Rocco Commisso vowing that his club “won’t make the same mistake as with Roberto Baggio”.
The Viola striker, 21, has been linked with a big-money move elsewhere during the summer transfer window.
Three more Chelsea players set to extend contracts
Three more Chelsea players are set to follow in the footsteps of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and sign new contracts at Stamford Bridge.
As Goal revealed earlier, Loftus-Cheek has penned a new five-year contract with the Blues worth £120,000-a-week, and according to football.london, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and Willian are all about to follow suit.
Arsenal suffer set-back in pursuit of Malcom
North London giants Arsenal have suffered a blow in their attemtps to sign Barcelona winger Malcom, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly set to enter the race to land the 22-year-old.
The Gunners had hoped to tempt the Brazilan to the Emirates Stadium on a season-long loan with an option to buy, but Barca are understood to favour a straight sale.
And according to the Daily Mirror, that could work in PSG's favour - particularly given Barca's reported pursuit of former superstar Neymar, who left the Camp Nou for the French capital in 2017.
Juventus look to 'gatecrash' Tottenham's transfer plans
Juventus are set to "gatecrash" Tottenham's efforts to sign highly-rated Roma youngster Nicolo Zaniolo, according to the Daily Star.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is determined to make up for lost time in the transfer market this summer, and his manager Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of Zaniolo, who registered six goals and two assists in 36 appearances last season.
However, the 20-year-old Italian international is also on Juve's radar, who could use Gonzalo Higuain as bait in any potential deal.
Matic seeks Solskjaer meeting amid Inter interest
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has requested an urgent metting with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid reported interest from Serie A giants Inter.
According to ESPN, the Serbian international is concerned by reports that United are about to launch a serious bid to sign Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff - an arrival that would throw Matic's place in side into doubt.
To confuse matters further, Inter have thrown their hat into the ring in a bid to prise the 30-year-old away from Old Trafford, as reported by the Daily Star.
Everton eye Diego Costa as owner calls for 'statement signing'
Former Chelsea forward Diego Costa could be set for a sensational return to the Premier League after Everton owner Farhad Moshiri demanded the club make a "statement signing".
According to the Daily Mail, Costa has a "strained" relationship with current employers Atletico Madrid, and a summer move back to England could be on the cards as a result.
They also claim the 30-year-old striker almost signed for Everton when he first left Chelsea in 2017, but instead opted to move to the Spanish capital.
Timotheou swaps Schalke for Zulte Waregem
Australian Under-21 international George Timotheou has left Schalke to join Zulte Waregem.
The Belgian club made the announcement via Twitter, with Timotheou signing having only just made his professional debut for Schalke in May this year.
DONE DEAL 🤝⎪Welkom bij #TeamEssevee, George Timotheou— SV Zulte Waregem (@ESSEVEELIVE) July 6, 2019
🇦🇺 Australiër
⛔️ Centrale verdediger
🔁 @s04
✒️ 2 seizoenen (+1 seizoen optie)#TeamEssevee pic.twitter.com/fUZ4ugr9fN
Jordan Ayew set to make permanent Palace move
Swansea City forward Jordan Ayew is reportedly close to securing a permanent move Crystal Palace, according to WalesOnline.
The 27-year-old Ghanaian international spent the entirety of last season on-loan at Selhurst Park, and reports suggest the Premier League club will complete the deal once the player has returned from the African Cup of Nations.
Paris Saint-Germain announce signing of Marcin Bulka
Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of goalkeeper Marcin Bulka on a two-year deal from Chelsea.
The Poland youth international arrives in the French capital on a free transfer, and has put pen to paper on a deal that will see him remain at the club until the end of June 2021.
🆕✍🔥 #WelcomeMarcin— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 6, 2019
Welcome to Paris @marcin_bulka🇵🇱 ! 👋✅
🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/IZcNQVKfko
Griezmann threatens to boycott pre-season training to force Barca move
Atletico Madrid's wantaway forward Antoine Griezmann has informed the club he will not report for pre-season training this weekend, according to Marca.
Amid increasing speculation that the Frenchman is set to join La Liga champions Barcelona, the 28-year-old is said to be unhappy with the way events have played out so far this summer, and has threatened to boycott training as a result.
Despite assurances that Atletico would help him get his preferred move, nothing has been agreed as yet between the two clubs.
PSG turn to €60m Umtiti after missing out on De Ligt
Paris Saint-Germain will turn their attention to Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti after losing out in the race to sign Mathijs de Ligt, reports Sport.
Despite losing his place in the starting 11 to Clement Lenglet last season, Umtiti has made clear his desire to stay at Camp Nou and fight for his place.
An approach from PSG could reportedly change that however, with the €60 million-rated (£54m/$67m) Frenchman willing to listen to an offer from the Ligue 1 champions.
Newcastle exodus set to continue as duo linked with moves
The exodus at Newcastle United looks set to continue with Isaac Hayden and Dwight Gayle both transfer targets for a whole host of clubs, reports The Shields Gazette.
Hayden has made no secret of his desire to leave the Magpies for personal reasons and he interests a number of Premier League clubs including Wolves, West Ham, Brighton and Watford.
The midfielder would set any potential suitor back £20 million ($25m), as would striker Gayle, who spent last season on loan at West Brom and is now a target for Championship clubs Stoke City and Leeds United.
Icardi and Nainggolan not in Inter's plans
Inter chief executive Guiseppe Marotta has confirmed that Mauro Icardi and Radja Nainggolan are not in the club's plans for next season, reports Sky Sport Italia.
The pair have both been linked with moves away from the San Siro, with Icardi a reported target for Juventus while Nainggolan has failed to make an impact since joining from Roma.
"They are not part of our plans," said Marotta.
"We have already talked to them, with all due respect to them."
AC Milan to allow Castillejo to depart
Samu Castillejo will be allowed to leave AC Milan this summer, reports calciomercato.com.
The Spanish winger joined the club from Villarreal last summer with Carlos Bacca heading in the other direction, but has made only eight starts for I Rossoneri.
Milan are reportedly hoping for a fee of €20 million (£18m/$22m) for the 24-year-old with Sevilla interested in securing his services.
Tierney agent reveals no club has hit Celtic's valuation
Kieran Tierney's agent has revealed that Celtic are still waiting for a club to match their valuation of the full-back, reports the Daily Record.
The 22-year-old is a target for Arsenal and Napoli this summer, but no interested clubs have put forward a figure that the Scottish Premiership champions would be willing to accept, Allan Preston told BBC Sportsound.
“It is all down to Celtic - if they get a price that they believe is the correct value for Kieran Tierney he could possibly be on his way.
“No one has hit that price yet."
Valencia's move for Maxi Gomez hits wall over agent fees
Valencia's hopes of signing Maxi Gomez have been diminished due to rising agent fees, giving West Ham renewed hope, reports the Daily Star.
The La Liga club saw a £14 million ($18m) offer plus forward Santi Mina and a two-year loan for Jorge Saenz accepted by Celta Vigo, but Gomez's agents are now demanding an extra £2.6m - a fee Valencia are unwilling to pay.
The Hammers meanwhile are reportedly happy to part with the extra cash in order to land the 22-year-old, who scored 13 goals in 35 La Liga appearances last season.
Benitez wants Rondon to follow him to China
Rafa Benitez wants West Brom striker Salomon Rondon to follow him to China and join his new club Dalian Yifang, according to the Daily Mail.
The 29-year-old enjoyed a fruitful season under Benitez at Newcastle United last term, and the Spanish boss now wants to make the Venezuelan one of his first signings in his new role.
De Rossi reportedly ready to announce retirement
Roma legend Daniele de Rossi is reportedly ready to reject a move to Fiorentina and retire before joining the Italian national side's coaching staff, according to Calciomercato.
The 35-year-old, who has also been linked with moves to the US and Argentina this summer, looked set to stay in Serie A after leaving the Stadio Olimpico after 18 years.
However, the report suggests the veteran midfielder has decided to reject Fiorentina's advances to take up a coaching role in Roberto Mancini's national team set-up.
Danny Rose one of eight Tottenham players 'not needed' at the club
England full-back Danny Rose is one of eight Tottenham players deemed surplus to requirements at the club this summer, according to the Daily Mail.
The report claims Rose's name is on a list being circulated around other clubs alongside Kieran Trippier, Serge Aurier, Victor Wanyama, Vincent Janssen, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josh Onomah and Marcus Edwards.
It is thought Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is raising funds to finance the club's new stadium as well as Mauricio Pochettino's squad rebuild.
Newcastle to offer Quique Sanchez Flores the top job
Newcastle United are readying a bid to install former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores into the St. James' Park hot seat.
The Magpies are in the market for a new manager following the recent departure of Rafa Benitez, and according to the Daily Star, the Spaniard is set to be approached after the job was turned down by the likes of Arsene Wenger, Patrick Vieira and Roberto Martinez.
Loftus-Cheek pens new five-year, £120k-a-week contract at Chelsea
Ruben Loftus-Cheek has signed a new five-year contract at Chelsea worth £120,000-a-week.
He told the club’s official website of the fresh terms: “I’m really happy and pleased that I get to stay here for another five years. It’s the place where I’ve grown up playing and hopefully I’ll be playing here for a lot longer."
OFFICIAL | Ruben Loftus-Cheek has signed a new five-year contract at Chelsea worth £120,000-a-week.https://t.co/o7sfrdrSoN— Goal News (@GoalNews) July 6, 2019
Zaha breaks silence on potential move to Arsenal
Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has spoken out about his alleged transfer to Arsenal, and taken to Twitter to ask: "Whatever happened to speaking facts?"
The 26-year-old has been the subject of much speculation this summer, with the Gunners reported to have bid £40m for the former Manchester United man - an offer that was firmly rejected, according to the Independent.
When asked to clarify his immediate future, Zaha said: “I don't know. We'll see in the future.”
Whatever happened to speaking facts ?its sad and annoying how anyone will just open their mouth and speak on things or situations they know absolutely nothing about 🤷🏽♂️— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) July 6, 2019
Dani Alves awaiting approach from Barca before deciding his future
Former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain right-back Dani Alves is hoping to have his domestic situation resolved by July 20, and has not ruled out a return to Barcelona, according to esporte.
The free agent, who is preparing to captain Brazil in the Maracana against Peru in Sunday’s Copa America final, is understood to have a formal offer from Inter on the table.
However, the 36-year-old is also attracting widespread interest in Spain, and may wait for the likes of Barca and Atletico Madrid to enter into negotiations for his services.
Edson Alvarez set for move to Europe amid West Ham and Ajax interest
Mexican defender Edson Alvarez looks set to begin a new chapter in his career away from his homeland, with both West Ham United and Ajax credited with an interest in the 21-year-old.
A report from FutbolTotal suggests the Club America star's departure is "imminent", with the Mexico international also attracting the attention of Wolverhampton Wanderers.
It is thought his prefered destination is England, with sources close to the player claiming he has his heart set on a move to the Premier League.
Man Utd & Lazio start Milinkovic-Savic talks
Serie A side demand €100m for star player
Manchester Untied have entered negotiations with Lazio for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Mediaset.
The Red Devils are in the market for a new midfielder as they look set to lose Paul Pogba to Real Madrid.
United tried to sign Milinkovic-Savic last year but Lazio held on to their star man and are holding out for €100 million (£90m/$112m) this summer. But Lazio's sporting director Igli Tare is in London this week discussing a potential move with the Premier League outfit.
Real Madrid offer €80m plus Bale or Isco for Pogba
Spanish giants remain determined to land France star
Real Madrid have told Manchester United they are willing to offer €80 million (£72m/$90m) plus either Isco or Gareth Bale in exchange for Paul Pogba, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The France star wants to leave Old Trafford this summer and Madrid are in pole position to sign him.
United are holding out for around €180m (£161m/$202m), but the Spanish side are hoping to cut that down by offering to send one of their players to England in return.
Adedoyin signs Everton contract
Everton have committed 18-year-old striker Korede Adedoyin to a professional contract.
The Nigerian has impressed in Premier League 2 for the Toffees' Under 18 team, helping them to a third-place finish last season.
“I’m so happy to sign this contract,” he told the club's website. “I am very grateful to all the Academy coaches who have helped me become who I am today."
✍️ | @KoredeAdedoyin_ becomes the latest young Blue to sign a first pro contract!— Everton (@Everton) July 6, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/YRwVct2mGP pic.twitter.com/CXnnLyitgb
AC Milan sign €20m Hernandez from Real Madrid
AC Milan have completed the €20 million (£18m/$22.5m) signing of Real Madridleft-back Theo Hernandez.
After an impressive season on loan at Real Sociedad, the defender has switched to the San Siro outfit on loan before making it a permanent deal next year.
Real Madrid hire Dupont
Real Madrid have hired Gregory Dupont as head of fitness, it has been confirmed.
Dupont formerly worked for the French Football Association and will replace Antonio Pintus at the Spanish side after the latter left to join Inter.
Chelsea agree terms on £50m Morata sale to Atletico Madrid
Chelsea have agreed terms with Atletico Madrid regarding the permanent sale of Alvaro Morata to the Liga giants.
The Spain international finished the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Wanda Metropolitano.
He made no secret of his desire to stay on in the Spanish capital as that initial agreement came to a close.
Thank you and good luck, @AlvaroMorata. 👊— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 6, 2019
Neuer considers Bayern exit
Manuel Neuer's agent has suggested the goalkeeper could leave Bayern Munich.
The Germany international has spent eight years with the Bundesliga giants and has won seven league titles and the Champions League in that time.
Yet he does not believe the club can help him achieve his ambitions and is considering leaving if they do not improve the squad.
Man Utd told to sign Maguire by Sir Alex Ferguson
Legendary manager says Leicester star is perfect candidate
Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson has told the club that they must sign Harry Maguire this summer.
The Leicester City star has been one of the Red Devils' top transfer targets but had their first offer for him rejected.
And Manchester Evening News says the iconic manager has told the club to continue their pursuit of the England international, insisting they must land him at all costs.
Cuadrado opens talks ahead of potential move to China
Juventus utility man Juan Cuadrado is reportedly in talks ahead of a €15m move to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua, reports La Stampa via Football Italia.
And the potential move could see the Serie A champions take Joao Cancelo off the market.
It was suggested that new Juve boss Maurizio Sarri would let Cancelo leave and look to turn Cuadrado into a right-back. However, Cancelo’s role will be reviewed if the transfer goes through.
West Ham ready bid for £50m Wilson
West Ham have set their sights on Bournemouth star Callum Wilson to replace Marko Arnautovic, Football Insider claims.
The Hammers are hoping to offload Arnautovic to China this summer at the request of coach Manuel Pellegrini and his fellow players.
The London side need a striker to replace him and Pellegrini has requested Wilson, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea for his performances in the Premier League. However, Bournemouth reportedly want £50 million ($63m) for their star forward.
Bournemouth plot second bid for Celtic target Stacey
Bournemouth are confident of signing defender Jack Stacey from Luton Town despite seeing their first offer rejected.
The Bournemouth Echo reports the Premier League side had a £3 million bid turned down for the 23-year-old, who played a key role in helping his gain promotion to the Championship.
But the Cherries face competition from Scottish champions Celtic, who are also eyeing up a bid for Stacey.
Tielemans set for permanent Leicester switch
Youri Tielemans is on the verge of completing a permanent move to Leicester City.
The Belgium international impressed on loan at the Premier League side from Monaco last season and they have moved to land him on a long-term deal.
Sky Sports says Tielemans will have a medical at Leicester this weekend before the club record £40 million ($40m) deal is finalised.
Liverpool already talking to Pepe, says Lille president
Liverpool have entered talks with Lille star Nicolas Pepe, but not with the French club, claims president Gerard Lopez.
The Reds are said to be leading the race to sign the Ivory Coast international, but Bayern Munich and Arsenal are also after him.
And Lopez says Liverpool have already begun their approach, though he says they have not contacted Lille yet.
Solskjaer warns Man Utd wantaways
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says "most" of his players will have a chance to show they deserve to play a big part in Manchester United's future if they perform well in pre-season.
Stars such as Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku have been linked with a move away, with reports saying the former is determined to leave and the latter wanted by Inter.
But Solskjaer says every player will start the pre-season preparations with a clean slate and can still seal a place in the first-team,
Ajax director Overmars rejects Barcelona offer
Marc Overmars has rejected an offer to join Barcelona, De Telegraaf says.
The Catalan side wanted the former Barca and Ajax star to replace technical director Pep Segura this summer.
But Overmars has made a promise to Ajax boss Erik ten Hag that he is staying in Amsterdam this year and is staying true to his word.
Arsenal target Barcelona struggler Malcom
Premier League side want initial loan deal
Arsenal are preparing an offer to take troubled winger Malcom off of Barcelona's hands.
Sport claims the Premier League side are ready to take the Brazilian on loan after his underwhelming first season at Camp Nou.
The Gunners cannot afford to buy the former Bordeaux star but are willing to buy him outright next summer if he impresses.
Ntcham ready to leave Celtic
Midfielder hints at Marseille switch
Olivier Ntcham has confirmed he wants to leave Celtic to play in a stronger league.
The 23-year-old midfielder joined Celtic from Manchester City in 2017 and has been a pivotal player for the Glasgow outfit.
But he has told L'Equipe that he is ready to move on, suggesting he would be happy to join Marseille this summer.
"Celtic have given me a lot but leaving is the best solution to improve my game," he said. "[I want to go to] a big league: Germany, France, Spain. Returning to France would be very good. If I went to Marseille, I'd blossom. I've always played with clubs with great fans."
No Barca bid for Lautaro, say Inter
Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti has denied reports that Barcelona have made a bid for star attacker Lautaro Martinez.
The 21-year-old striker impressed after joining the Serie A side last July as he scored nine goals in all competitions. There have been reports of interest from some of Europe's top sides, with Barca said to be at the front of the queue, but Zanetti maintains there has been no contact.
"No offers from Barcelona came for Lautaro Martínez," Zanetti said. "I hope he stays with us for a long time because he is an important player and he makes me very happy. What he did with us in his first season was very good."
Harper signs West Brom contract
West Brom have tied Rekeem Harper down to a new three-year contract.
The 19-year-old midfielder made 16 Championship appearances last season as his side reached the playoffs.
Rekeem Harper has signed a new three-year contract at The Hawthorns. ✍🏼📝— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 6, 2019
Congratulations, @Rekeemharper8!#WBA pic.twitter.com/IWUVadWG0f
PSG offer Neymar to Real Madrid
Ligue 1 champions ready to let Brazil star go
Paris Saint-Germain have offered Real Madrid the chance to sign Neymar this summer, Marca reports.
The Spanish giants have been heavily linked with the Brazilian attacker, while Barcelona have confirmed they want to bring him back to Camp Nou.
PSG would rather not give him back to Barca this summer, but are ready to cut their losses with the attacker, who seems determined to leave the French capital.
And the Ligue 1 champions have approached Madrid on two seperate occasions to try to entice them, but it seems the Santiago Bernabeu no longer see him as a priority.
Napoli bid €60m for Inter star Icardi
Juventus still in picture to sign Argentine striker
Napoli are preparing a €60 million bid for Inter striker Mauro Icardi, Gazzetta dello Sport claims.
The Argentine striker has been heavily linked with a move away from San Siro after falling out with the club last season and it is Serie A sides Napoli and Juventus leading the chase.
Napoli have already had a busy summer but hope to boost their attack by signing Icardi, though they will have to offload some players before they can afford the fee.
Meanwhile, Juventus are still flirting with the 26-year-old and have been in talks with his agent and wife, Wanda Nara.
AC Milan & Roma continue Veretout battle
AC Milan and Roma are still leading the race to sign Jordan Veretout this summer, even though the midfielder has joined Fiorentina in their pre-season preparations.
Tuttosport reports Milan are in pole position to land the Frenchman while Napoli are also interested, but there has been no progress on a possible switch.
Fiorentina have called him back to begin their work for the new campaign, but Veretout's future will be decided in the next few days as a move may still be on.
AC Milan step up Lovren chase
AC Milan have reached out to Dejan Lovren's agent over a potential summer switch from Liverpool, Calciomercato claims.
The Rossoneri hope to strengthen their back line and see the 30-year-old as an ideal candidate, but landing him will be a tall order as the Reds have no intention to sell him.
Milan will have to pay as much as €20 million (£18m/$22m) for the centre-back, but they are not giving up right away.
Ozil edges closer to Fenerbahce
Midfielder set for loan to Turkish giants
Mesut Ozil is moving closer to the Arsenal exit as a loan to Turkish side Fenerbahce looms.
The Gunners are ready to part ways with the 30-year-old but have struggled to offload him because of his wages.
And it has been reported that a switch to Turkey is becoming increasingly likely, as Futbol Arena claims the Super Lig giants are working hard to raise the money to land him in an initial loan deal.
Celtic target three more signings
Celtic are looking to continue their summer spending by signing three more players, The Express reports.
Christopher Jullien, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo and Luca Connell have all been signed already as the Scottish giants hope to strengthen ahead of next season.
But the Glasgow outfit have identified Hapoel Be’er Shev defender Hatem Abd Elhamed, Romain Sawyers of Brentford and Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes as the additions they want to add to the squad.
Tottenham & Roma eye Real Madrid's Mariano
Roma have joined Tottenham in the battle to sign Mariano from Real Madrid this summer, according to AS,
The striker has not been able to break into the Madrid first-team since returning from Lyon, but he has four years left to run on his contract.
Roma were hoping to take the 25-year-old on loan for a year, but Madrid would rather sell him permanently, whereas Spurs' offer is more to their liking.
Napoli open Rodrigo talks with Valencia
Napoli have entered talks with Valencia over star striker Rodrigo.
The Serie A side have already landed Kostas Manolas from Roma and are working on the arrival of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid.
Sky Sport in Italy.says they have already reached out to Valencia and are confident of landing the striker, who scored 15 goals in all competitions last season.
Lewandowski signs new Bayern contract
Robert Lewandowski has agreed to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich, Sky Sport in Germany says.
The Polish striker has flirted with a move away from Bavaria in recent transfer windows and had entered the last two years of his deal.
But he has turned back on his decision to go and will remain there by signing a new four-year contract.
Milan target Benfica's Fernandes
Milan are interested in Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, and have inquired about his potential price, according to Gianlucadimarzio.com.
The Serie A giants contacted the 20-year-old's agent on Friday and were informed Benfica value him at €30 million (£27m/$34m) plus bonuses.
Milan must now decide if they want to spend that much on an additional midfielder or turn their attention to their defence.
Revolution interested in Vermaelen
The New England Revolution are among the teams interested in out-of-contract defender Thomas Vermaelen, according to Nieuwsblad.
The 33-year-old is looking for a new team after his deal at Barca came to an end and has received offers from Anderlecht and Olympiakos, as well as Qatar's Al Arabi and China's Shandong Luneng
No contract talks have been held yet, however, as Vermaelen is hoping for Premier League interest.
West Ham hoping to convince Gomez
West Ham are hoping to convince Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez to reject a move to Valencia in order to head to London, according to the Mirror.
Though it looked as if Gomez was set to sign with Valencia, but the Hammers are ready to offer double the wages of the La Liga club at over £100,000-a-week.
West Ham are hoping to get a deal done after agreeing to the sale of Marko Arnautovic to Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG.
Arsenal willing to offer players to land Zaha
Arsenal are hoping the likes of Carl Jenkinson, Calum Chambers or Mohamed Elneny will be enough to lower Crystal Palace's asking price for Wilfried Zaha, according to the Mirror.
The Gunners offered £40 million for Zaha, but fell well short of Palace's asking price of £80m, and do not have the transfer budget this summer to meet that demand.
Emery is willing to let one of those three go to land Zaha and Jenkinson may be of interest to Palace as a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
De Jong hopes De Ligt joins him at Barca
New Barcelona recruit Frenkie de Jong says he would like to see his ex-teammate from Ajax Matthijs de Ligt join him at Camp Nou, but that he cannot make up the defender’s mind for him.
Barca had been favourite to land the 19-year-old’s signature earlier in the summer, but it now looks like Juventus will win the race to sign Europe’s most sought-after defender after the Serie A champions reportedly agreed a fee with Ajax.
And De Jong, who was finally unveiled on Friday as a Barcelona player having agreed to join the club six months previously, says that even though he found the decision to move to Spain a simple one, it may not be the same for his international colleague.
Sassuolo interested in West Ham's Obiang
Sassuolo are interested in a potential move for West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang this summer, reports gianlucadimarzio.com.
The 27-year-old made 24 appearances for the Hammers in the Premier League last season, and has previously been linked with a return to Serie A havng joined from Sampdoria in 2015.
Obiang is just one player Sassuolo are looking to bring to the club, with Borussia Dortmund defender Jeremy Toljan another option as they look to replace Pol Lirola, should he join Fiorentina.
Weghorst signs Wolfsburg contract extenstion
VfL Wolsburg striker Wout Weghorst has signed a one-year contract extension with the Bundesliga club, taking his current deal up to June 2023.
The Dutchman scored 17 goals for Wolfsburg last season as they finished sixth and qualified for the UEFA Europa League.
Speaking to the club's official website, the 26-year-old said: "My family and I feel very happy here and I enjoy every minute that I get to spend on the pitch with this great team."
Good news! @woutweghorst extends contract! The Green-Whites’ top scorer has committed until 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣.👍— VfL Wolfsburg EN (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) July 5, 2019
Read more 👉 https://t.co/Lf2PQEQoNq | #VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/Wh0PL6kst0
Man Utd prepare bid for Longstaff
The Newcastle United midfielder impressed after breaking into the first-team last season
Manchester United are preparing a bid for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, according to Sky Sports News.
The 21-year-old made nine Premier League appearances for the Magpies last season and was a standout performer, but a transfer this summer would reportedly cost over £50 million ($63m).
Newcastle meanwhile have told clubs that Longstaff is not for sale, although the future of many players at St. James' Park is up in the air following the departure of manager Rafa Benitez on June 30.
Roma close to signing Pau Lopez
Roma are close to adding Real Betis goalkeeper Pau Lopez to their ranks, reports MARCA.
The Serie A side submitted an improved offer for the 24-year-old, which amounts to €22 million (£20m/$25m) plus 50 percent of the rights to Tonny Sanabria.
Roma struggled to replace Alisson after he departed for Liverpool last season, with summer signing Robin Olsen failing to impress between the sticks.
€25m Arnautovic passes Shanghai SIPG medical
West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic has passed a medical at Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG and is on the verge of completing a transfer, reports Sky Sports News.
The Austrian is set to leave the London Stadium for a fee of €25 million (£22m/$28m) after spending two years with the club.
The Hammers are reportedly willing to accept an offer below their valuation of the 30-year-old, with Kaveh Solhekol telling Sky Sports News: "They are so desperate to get him out of the club that they are willing to do a terrible deal to get him out of West Ham.
James to miss Real Madrid pre-season camp amidst Napoli rumours
James Rodriguez is set to be a notable absentee from Real Madrid's pre-season trip to Canada with a move to Napoli in the pipeline, reports MARCA.
The Colombian's future lies away from Santiago Bernabeu with Zinedine Zidane not considering him as part of his plans for the future, while James himself does not wish to return to Madrid.
The 27-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich, who opted not to make the move permanent at the end of this past season.
Juventus join race for Lukaku
The striker was thought to be heading to Inter but the Old Lady could be out to disrupt a move
Juventus have joined Inter in the race to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, reports gianlucadimarzio.com.
The Nerazzurri have been linked with the Belgian throughout the summer as they look to replace the outgoing Mauro Icardi, who has been linked with a move to Turin.
The Red Devils have reportedly placed a valuation of £75 million ($94m) on the striker, who scored 12 league goals in 32 appearances last season.
Lyon make contact with Rennes for Andre
Lyon have made contact with Rennes over a potential move for their captain Benjamin Andre, reports L'Equipe.
The 28-year-old has been with Rennes since 2014 and has made 184 appearances for the club, and despite interest from Lille it is Lyon who have made the first move for Andre.
The defensive midfielder fits the bill for sporting director Juninho, who is looking for a player with similar abilities to that of Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart.