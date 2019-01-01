Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid look to 'accelerate' Pogba bid

president Antonio Percassi has ruled out the possibility of Duvan Zapata leaving the club this summer, reports Sky Sport Italia (via gianlucadimarzio.com)

The 28-year-old, who has previously been linked with moves to West Ham and , scored 23 goals in 37 appearances last season.

Percassi told Sky Sport Italia: "The best players, starting with Zapata will stay at Atalanta.

"I’d like for [Gianluca] Mancini to stay as well, but he will be adequately replaced."