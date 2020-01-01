Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Eriksen offered to Premier League clubs including Tottenham

Backup keeper wants England No.1 chance

could loan out backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the January transfer window, claims ESPN.

It is reported he may seek a temporary exit in order to secure the first-team football he will need to earn a starting spot for at .

Sergio Romero is said to be unhappy having lost his No.2 spot at Old Trafford, but United won't make a decision on his future until Henderson's position is certain.