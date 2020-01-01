Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd unhappy with Greenwood

Ozil believes Arsenal exile linked to China
Mesut Ozil believes his continued Arsenal omission is linked to a social media post last year over China's treatment of Uighur Muslims, according to the Daily Mail.
The post had commercial consequences for the Gunners and it's claimed Ozll feels he's been punished for speaking out.
Barca split over pay cuts
Barcelona's squad are divided over wage cuts proposed by the club, reports Marca.
Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Frenkie de Jong and Marc-Andre ter Stegen all recently re-signed with the club on reduced wages.
That decision has angered other Barca players however who were hoping to avoid the club enforcing salary cuts.
Gerrard eyeing re-signings at Rangers
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admits there are a dozen players he's thinking about re-signing at the club.
“I can name probably a dozen players that, in the back of my mind, I am certainly thinking about in terms of extensions and different contracts. I don’t think there is any rush at the moment, there is nobody whose time is running out that we are desperate to chase to put pen-to-paper," Gerrard was quoted by The Scotsman.
“I think the message to all the players is to win football games and reward the club come the end of the season, and we will certainly look after those individuals.”
Man Utd unhappy with Greenwood's punctuality
The rising Red Devils star needs to work on things off the pitch
Manchester United have held talks with young attacker Mason Greenwood about his punctuality, reports the Daily Mail.
Greenwood was not included in the Red Devils' recent squad for their Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain and it's claimed the club are eager to address the teenager's problems with time management.
Maitland-Niles reveals how Arteta convinced him to stay at Arsenal
Ainsley Maitland-Niles says Mikel Arteta convinced him to stay at Arsenal after making him realise he was not yet showing his full potential.
The 23-year-old was the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer, with Wolves submitting an offer in excess of £20 million ($26m) for the Arsenal academy product.
Arteta was always adamant he wanted Maitland-Niles to stay, however, and pointed to the fact that he started him in both the FA Cup semi-final and final as an example of his faith in the youngster - but that did not stop the speculation and for a time it looked like a move to Wolves was a real possibility.