Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Villa want Cantwell to replace Grealish

Palace boss Vieira desperate to keep Arsenal-linked Zaha
New Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has declared he's determined to hold onto star winger Wilfried Zaha heading into his first season in charge of the squad, despite the Arsenal-linked player reportedly informing management earlier this summer that he wants out.
Vieira said he's "looking forward to working with him" after holding a "good conversation" with the attacker about his future.
19-year-old Baptiste gets Watford pro contract
Goalkeeper Dante Baptiste has signed a professional contract with the club and will spend the 2021/22 season on loan with Farnborough FC.
Congratulations & good luck, Dante!
Sandvej signs with Birmingham women
Cecilie Sandvej signs for Blues!
The Danish defender has penned a two-year deal. Powered by @_FarleyandJones.
Fulham send Jasper on short-term loan
Syl Jasper has Joined Colchester United on loan until January.
Go well, Syl!
Villa want Cantwell to replace Grealish (Sky Sports)
The creative Norwich midfielder has continued to elevate his standing in pre-season action
Aston Villa want to sign Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell as a replacement for Jack Grealish if Grealish does depart for Manchester City in the coming weeks, according to Sky Sports.
Villa have already signed Emiliano Buendia from Norwich and have established a positive relationship with the club. Plus, Cantwell is entering the final year of his current contract (though there is an option for another season), and the Canaries may want to cash in now.
Norwich City's Todd Cantwell delivered a bicycle kick assist yesterday