Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham mull permanent Bale move

Inter Miami hone in on Ronaldo
Inter Miami are working around the clock to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to join the fledgling MLS outfit next year, claims Todo Fichajes.
The Juventus forward sees his deal in Serie A run out next year and could be tempted to have a crack at America.
Lionel Messi is thought to have shunned a move to Florida to snag a deal with Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City, but David Beckham hopes he can bring the man who succeeded him at Manchester United and Real Madrid to the Sunshine State.
MK Dons sign McEachran
#MKDons have signed free-agent midfielder Josh McEachran on a short-term deal ✍️— Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) March 1, 2021
Full story 👉 https://t.co/4edprLiCt3#DonDeal pic.twitter.com/EGfJFDNZna
Tottenham mull permanent Bale move (Express)
Madrid keen to move on Welshman for Mbappe
Tottenham are reportedly mulling a permanent move for Gareth Bale after the Real Madrid man made good his promise following an upturn in form for the club, claims the Express.
Spurs originally took the Welshman on loan from Los Blancos, bringing him back to his former club, and though initially cool on the idea of an extension, are now softening their stance.
It will be music to Madrid's ears too, with the Spanish giants intending to use a Bale exit to free up funds for the pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.