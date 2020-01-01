Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham in talks to sign Bale from Real Madrid

The England boss could take over after Euro 2020

Gareth Southgate is among the leading candidates to take over at should they sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, The Daily Mail claims.

Pressure is building on United boss Solskjaer amid the club’s inconsistency this season.

Ex- boss Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, but United are also considering handing the job to Southgate after his campaign with .