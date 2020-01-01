Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal target Jimenez as Aubameyang replacement

'Thiago is a great player' - Klopp repeats praise for Bayern Munich star as Liverpool rumours persist
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has again revealed his admiration for Thiago Alcantara, but he refused to be drawn on whether his side are looking to sign the Bayern Munich midfielder.
Chelsea keen on Zakaria but Havertz the focus
Chelsea are looking at signing Switzerland international Denis Zakaria but will first look at securing Kai Havertz.
The Blues appear close to snaring Havertz but are also keen on Gladbach midfielder Zakaria, the Express reports.
Zakaria, 23, has been a key reason for Gladbach's rise into the top four and is also wanted by Manchester United and Manchester City.
Arriola signs long-term with D.C. United
D.C. United have signed winger Paul Arriola to a long-term contract extension, according to the Washington Post.
Arriola's contract was due to expire at the end of the 2021 season but has been extended until the end of the 2024 campaign - pending MLS approval.
The 25-year-old has 14 goals and 12 assists in 68 regular season appearances for United but has recently been absent because of an ACL injury.
Celtic eyeing budding USMNT talent Aaronson
Celtic have joined the queue of clubs looking at signing prodigious Philadephia Union midfielder Brenden Aaronson.
An MLSsoccer.com report says the 19-year-old is wanted by Hoffenheim, Freiburg, Eintracht Frankfurt and Gladbach, with Celtic and an unnamed Belgian club now also interested.
Aaronson earned his first cap for the USMNT against Costa Rica in February.
Arsenal eye Jimenez if Aubameyang leaves
The Gunners are looking at contingency plans if their captain departs
Arsenal want to sign Wolves striker Raul Jimenez if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang decides to leave the club.
Le10 Sport reports the Gunners sees the Mexican international as the perfect replacement for Aubameyang, who is currently in contract discussions with less than a year left on his deal at the Emirates.
The report says Arsenal are also interested in Moussa Dembele, Memphis Depay and Allain Saint-Maximin.
Gonzalez on Atlanta United's radar
Mexican international Jonathan Gonzalez is being targeted by Atlanta United and another MLS club.
The 21-year-old, who featured for Monterrey, previously represented the U.S. on the youth level before switching to Mexico.
Gonzalez is now subject to interest from Atlanta, with a decision to be made soon on the player's future, according to ESPN.