Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus could swap Dybala for Icardi

Icardi/Dybala
Celtic to make McCarthy offer

2020-11-30T01:00:24Z

Celtic are set to offer Crystal Palace's James McCarthy a long-term deal, reports TEAMtalk

McCarthy is out of contract at season's end and Celtic hope to secure his services by holding early talks in January. 

Burnley and Aston Villa are also believed to be interested in the 30-year-old, who could yet re-sign with Palace too. 

Juventus could swap Dybala for Icardi

2020-11-30T00:30:21Z

A high-profile exchange might be on the cards

Juventus could pursue a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala being sent to Paris Saint-Germain in exchange for Mauro Icardi, claims CalcioMercato.

The swap would likely happen in the summer with Juve struggling to lock Dybala down to a new deal and the Turin side long-time admirers of Icardi. 

Sunderland in search of new manager

2020-11-29T23:55:27Z

Arsenal to bid for Leipzig's Konate

2020-11-29T23:40:23Z

The Gunners have found a new centre-back target

Arsenal will make a formal offer for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate in the coming weeks, according to TodoFichajes.

Mikel Arteta is eager to sign the 21-year-old centre-back in January but Leipzig would prefer to sell him at season's end. 

Jimenez could replace Lautaro at Inter

2020-11-29T23:25:21Z

Inter could replace Lautaro Martinez with Wolves star Raul Jimenez, claims CalcioMercatoWeb

Both Inter and Juventus have been tracking the Mexico international and Antonio Conte's side could make a move for him should Lautaro depart in the summer. 

Guardiola gives hope to Stones after impressive return

2020-11-29T23:15:25Z

Pep Guardiola says John Stones will get every opportunity at Manchester City if he continues to impress after the defender bounced back to top form.

The City boss brought in new centre-backs Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake at a cost of £102 million ($132m) in the summer to sort out the defensive problems that impacted their last campaign.

With Aymeric Laporte already at the club, Stones appeared to face an uncertain future after falling behind wantaway defender Eric Garcia and midfielder Fernandinho in the pecking order at the end of last season.

Khedira open to leaving Juventus in January

2020-11-29T23:05:40Z