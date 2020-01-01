Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Traore to sign lucrative new Wolves deal

Tension is building at between manager Sean Dyche and chairman Mike Garlick, claims the Daily Mail.

With a takeover of the club still on the cards, Dyche has been left frustrated over a lack of immediate financial support with Burnley signing just one player over the summer.

Continued poor results could also pose trouble for the club's hopes of a takeover with new potential owner Alan Pace keeping a close eye on Burnley's form in coming weeks.